Timothy Rub to Depart as Director of Philadelphia Museum of Art

Fenimore Art Museum and The FarmersÂ' Museum Position Openings Marketing Assistant Â- Temporary - Fenimore Art Museum/The FarmersÂ' Museum are seeking a temporary Marketing Assistant for 2021. The purpose of the position is to create content for the museumsÂ' social media and websites. Skills required include graphic design (Adobe Photoshop, InDesign, and Rush); knowledge of photography and videography; photo and video editing (Adobe Photoshop, adobe Premier or Apple iMovie); proficiency in WordPress; and capability in working with Mailchimp, Eventbrite, Facebook, YouTube, Google Business, Twitter and similar platforms. Expertise in writing copy is essential. Candidates will be asked to demonstrate skills and share examples of their work. Compensation is negotiable and commensurate with skills and experience. Flexible hours are available. To apply for this position, please send a current resume, along with writing samples to: Human Resources, Fenimore Art Museum PO Box 800 Cooperstown NY 13326 or email application materials to hr@fenimoreart.org Maintenance/Ag Services Support - Looking for a unique gem of a workplace with a warm family atmosphere and lifelong on-the-job learning opportunities? The FarmersÂ' Museum in Cooperstown is seeking an all-around support worker to perform a wide variety of outdoor duties which may include but are not limited to painting, repairs, field and crop management, farm chores, event set up and break down, cleaning and light carpentry work. The successful candidate will have a diverse and demonstrated manual skill set, a friendly, helpful and personable demeanor and a positive team attitude that will support and enhance the operation of The FarmersÂ' Museum. Experience with livestock and other farm animals is a plus. Museum employees are expected to interact with visitors in a helpful and friendly manner, and be cognizant of each seasonÂ's program and event offerings. To learn more or to apply for this position, please download a job application and email to hr@fenimoreart.org or call 607-547-1462. EOE Museum Interpreter - Love history? Looking for like-minded coworkers who share an Interest in learning and demonstrating 19th century, trades, crafts and skills? The FarmersÂ' Museum is looking for Museum Interpreters to provide scholarly-based, creative interpretations of rural life, history, trades, crafts and environment of the 19th century, with special emphasis on Central New York. Museum Interpreters must have excellent communication skills and be comfortable making presentations in front of large and small diverse groups of museum visitors. Holiday and weekend work may be required. This is a seasonal position from April through October. To apply, download an application and email to hr@fenimoreart.org. www.farmersmuseum.org.