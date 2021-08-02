Cancel
Timothy Rub to Depart as Director of Philadelphia Museum of Art

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Museum of Art has announced that Timothy Rub will step down as director and chief executive of the institution on January 30, 2022. No successor has yet been named for Rub, who led the museum for thirteen years, but the board of trustees is expected to launch a search shortly. The announcement comes as the museum, like many of its counterparts nationwide, contends with an employee push to unionize, and after Rub was forced to apologize to staff in the wake of the museum’s mishandling of harassment complaints made against Joshua Helmer, who previously worked as assistant director for interpretation at the institution. Following that dustup, Leslie Anne Miller, chair of the museum’s board of trustees, promised a “cultural assessment” of its workplace.

