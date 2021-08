MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kyra Condie’s journey at the Tokyo Olympics as part of the historic debut of sport climbing has come to an end. During the combined qualifying event Wednesday, the 25-year-old Shoreview native competed in speed climbing, bouldering and lead climbing. Her combined score put her in 11th place in a field of 20, outside the top eight, which will advance to the combined finals on Friday. In an Instagram post, Condie wrote that while she was disappointed with her final result, she was proud to compete on the world stage. “I am, and forever will be, an...