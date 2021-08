Nobody will forget the pair of late-season meetings between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers. The two teams have always had some form of rivalry, but it really got interesting on May 3, 2021. The game got heated when Tom Wilson punched Pavel Buchnevich and later drove Artemi Panarin's head into the ice. Wilson wasn't suspended and was fined $5,000 instead, with the Rangers calling out the league's Department of Player Safety head, George Parros. The two teams met again two nights later, and, to the surprise of nobody, things got ugly with six fighting majors after just 4:14 of play.