Soccer

Canada's soccer captain consoled her American club teammate after the USWNT lost its shot at Olympic gold

By Meredith Cash
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dRg6_0bFfzLJY00
Christine Sinclair wraps club teammate Lindsey Horan (right) in a hug.

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

  • The US Women's National Team lost to Canada in their Tokyo Olympics semifinal match.
  • Canada is now guaranteed a gold or silver medal, while the USWNT can secure bronze at best.
  • Canadian star Christine Sinclair consoled her club teammate, USWNT's Lindsey Horan, after the upset.
Canada's women's national soccer team pulled off one of the biggest upsets in its history at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, besting the US Women's National Team for the first time in upwards of 20 years.

But at the conclusion of the semifinal match, Canadian team captain Christine Sinclair didn't immediately begin celebrating with her squad. Instead, Sinclair - the all-time leading goal scorer (man or woman) in the history of international soccer - made her way across the field to USWNT midfielder Lindsey Horan. The two are teammates on the Portland Thorns, and Sinclair wrapped Horan in a tight hug.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yXNe1_0bFfzLJY00
Canada's Christine Sinclair hugs Lindsey Horan of the US Women's National Team.

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Sinclair, who's 38 and serves as the Thorns captain, appears in photos to give an animated pep talk to a visibly distraught Horan. The 27-year-old is a star in her own right, but she struggled when her national team needed her most.

Though Horan has won a World Cup for the United States, she has now gone to the Olympics and fallen short of the gold twice in a row.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKkLq_0bFfzLJY00
Canada's Christine Sinclair comforts USWNT star Lindsey Horan.

REUTERS/Edgar Su

The USWNT still has a shot at a bronze medal, though - they'll take on Australia for a spot on the podium Thursday at 4 a.m. ET. If they win, Horan will be one of many American stars on the team to earn their first Olympics hardware, since the USWNT unexpectedly walked away empty-handed from Rio in 2016.

Sinclair, meanwhile, is guaranteed her best-ever result in Tokyo after participating in four Olympic Games over her career. She's twice earned bronze medals - in London and Brazil - but now she'll take home either silver or gold, depending on the result of Thursday's match against Sweden.

