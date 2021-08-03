Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Mexico posts 6,506 new COVID-19 cases, 245 more deaths

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IlXOG_0bFfyG0Y00
People, with ages between 18 and 29, queue to receive a dose of the Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Mexico City, Mexico July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

MEXICO CITY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Mexico's Health Ministry on Monday reported 6,506 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 245 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,861,498 infections and 241,279 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Health Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Britain records 28,612 new COVID-19 cases, 103 deaths

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 28,612 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, down from 31,808 a day earlier, and 103 deaths, higher than the 92 reported on Friday, official data showed. The data also showed that 46,997,495 people have had a first dose of a vaccine and 39,210,356 have...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Britain reports 30,215 new COVID cases

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday reported 30,215 new cases of COVID-19, government statistics showed, rising above 30,000 daily reported cases for the first time in 7 days. There were 86 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test result reported, down from 119 reported on...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Thailand reports record 21,379 COVID-19 cases and 191 deaths

BANGKOK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Thailand on Friday reported 21,379 coronavirus cases and 191 deaths, both new records, data from the country's COVID-19 taskforce showed. The new cases brought total infections to 714,684 and total fatalities to 5,854 since the pandemic began last year. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan report record daily COVID-19 cases

ALMATY, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reported record new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, standing at 7,792 and 951 respectively, authorities in the two biggest Central Asian countries said. Uzbekistan has a population of 34 million compared with Kazakhstan's 19 million but the latter does more tests while Uzbek...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Thailand reports record 20,920 coronavirus cases in a day

BANGKOK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Thailand reported on Thursday a record 20,920 coronavirus cases, bringing total cases in the Southeast Asian nation to 693,305 since the pandemic began last year. It also reported 160 additional fatalities, bringing total deaths to 5,663, the health ministry's website showed. Our Standards: The Thomson...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK's daily COVID-19 cases rise slightly to 31,808

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 31,808 news cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a slight increase on the 30,215 reported a day earlier. The data also recorded 92 new deaths within 28 days of positive COVID-19 test, up from 86 on Thursday. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Italy reports 22 coronavirus deaths and 6,902 new cases

MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Italy reported 22 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, compared with 24 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,902 from 6,599. Italy has registered a total of 128,209 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mexico adds more than 20,000 new coronavirus infections

MEXICO CITY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mexico registered 20,018 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 515 additional fatalities, bringing the country’s totals to 2,964,244 infections and 244,248 deaths, according to health ministry data released on Saturday. The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and...
SoccerWashington Post

Something strange is happening in Britain. Covid cases are plummeting instead of soaring.

LONDON — This is a puzzler. Coronavirus cases are plummeting in Britain. They were supposed to soar. Scientists aren't sure why they haven't. The daily number of new infections recorded in the country fell for seven days in a row before a slight uptick Wednesday, when the country reported 27,734 cases. That’s still almost half of where the caseload was a week ago.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

U.S. administers over 350 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 350,627,188 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 407,550,175 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 349,787,479 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms...
Public HealthFox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

China seals city as its worst virus outbreak in a year grows

China's worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic a year and a half ago escalated Wednesday with dozens more cases around the country, the sealing-off of one city and the punishment of its local leaders. Since that initial outbreak was tamed last year, China's people had lived virtually...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

One month after Haitian president slain, painful confusion prevails

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - A month after assassins slipped into President Jovenel Moise’s private residence under the cover of nightfall and carried out a brazen attack on the head of state, the Caribbean country remains far from any clarity about the crime or emotional closure. Haitian authorities claim a group of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy