Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Faking A Murderer

By Bobby LePire
Film Threat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaking A Murderer stars co-writers Adam Rodness and Stuart Stone, who also directs, as Adam and Stu, two small-time filmmakers who stumble upon a potential serial killer. They take their evidence — YouTube videos the man uploaded — and pitch their idea. To the brothers-in-law’s surprise, it is picked up, and off they go searching for the murderer. But, of course, they hit a few snags. They did not budget properly for the cost of an investigator, and as they get closer to their subject, they realize that perhaps, he isn’t a crazed killer after all. Is that the truth, or was their initial hunch right all along?

filmthreat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Books & Literaturetheconcordinsider.com

The Postscript Murders

(315 pages, mystery, 2020) An unlikely trio set out on the trail of a murderer, following clues that lead them to a literary festival in Scotland. Peggy Smith is an older woman who lives in assisted living housing, Seaview Court, in England. Her “carer,” Natalka, finds her sitting by the window one morning. Peggy has passed away. She is pronounced dead from natural causes. But Natalka thinks that it was murder. Peggy has numerous crime novels in her flat. And she is mentioned in almost all of them. The authors are thanking Peggy for her help with “the murders.” The books are dedicated to Peggy, some by a famous author, Dex Challoner. Natalka finds a business card of Peggy’s that reads “Mrs. M. Smith, Murder Consultant.”
MoviesFilm Threat

Vengeance is My Name

There’s so much right in the gangster flick Vengeance is My Name that it feels like sour grapes to point out what’s wrong with it. But it is my job as a critic, so I here go. Revenge movies are, by design, quite simple affairs. Someone is wronged, and they...
MoviesFilm Threat

Infinitum: Subject Unknown

The sharply drawn dark science fiction feature, Infinitum: Subject Unknown, written by star Tori Butler-Hart and director Matthew Butler-Hart, explores parallel dimensions and the horror of being stuck in a gap between universes and timelines. Jane (Tori Butler-Hart) wakes up tied to a chair in another world. She manages to get free and begins exploring the room when she hears gunfire and troops outside, though there is no war she’s aware of. When she is overcome with fear and frustration, she passes out and wakes up in the same chair in the same room.
MoviesFilm Threat

The Amazing Benefits of Watching Comedy Movies

Watching comedy movies has some benefits that come up with it. If you watch comedy movies, they’ll help you to feel at ease and provide you with laughter. Comedies offer great entertainment just like the entertainment you get from playing online casino games like australian pokes online. In this article, you are going to find out the benefits that come up with watching comedy movies.
MoviesFilm Threat

The New Exorcist Trilogy Has A Release Date

Nothing is sacred when it comes to movies. If you make a successful movie, you can rest assured that somebody will come along to remake it ten or twenty years from now. When you push that timeframe out to thirty or forty years, a remake becomes a virtual certainty. There isn’t a big-money movie out there that hasn’t been considered for a remake at some point, and a few of those proposed remake projects are finally seeing the light of day. Take The Exorcist, for example. After years of rumours, the Universal Pictures reboot of the original trilogy is in production. We now know we’ll see the first of the three films in October 2023.
MoviesFilm Threat

The Best Historical Movies of All Time

Movies are loved by many people because they are a source of entertainment. They are the same as online casino games that provide entertainment and have the chance of winning real money through sites like best usa online casino. However, many movie lovers don’t like to trace back the historical movies at all. They see them as boring which is not the case.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Dive Down the Rabbit Hole With 6 of the Best Conspiracy Horror Films

Conspiracy theories can be dangerous when taken at face value, especially now that the internet has made it hard for some folks to tell the difference between legitimate information and paranoid rambling. However, when used as a storytelling tool, conspiratorial thinking can also serve as a reminder about the merits of questioning authority and fighting back against an unfair status quo.
MoviesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Val’ on Amazon Prime, a Remarkably Intimate and Artful Biographical Documentary About Val Kilmer

Now on Amazon Prime, Val is the Val Kilmer biodoc we probably didn’t want, but definitely didn’t know we needed. Turns out, the eccentric Hollywood star was, and still is, one of those (possibly annoying) people who’s constantly filming himself, and has pallets full of videotapes documenting decades of his life: home movies, audition tapes, stuff from film sets, goofy films he and his brothers made in their backyard, etc. Directors Ting Poo and Leo Scott crafted a portrait of an artist by plucking some revealing, funny, poignant and sad moments from hundreds of hours of Kilmer’s videos, and integrating it with some new, recent footage, which catches us up with the actor after a bout with throat cancer ravaged his voice, mostly ended his career and left him with a new perspective on life. The result is messy but absorbing.
MoviesFilm Threat

Sweetie, You Won’t Believe It (Zhanym, ty ne poverish)

FANTASIA FEST 2021 REVIEW! Sweetie, You Won’t Believe It (Zhanym, ty ne poverish) is a genre-bending title from Kazakhstan. The film veers wildly from caustic barbs, absurd slapstick, action, and truly tense moments scene from to scene. Theoretically, all this should clash quite severely with each other, delivering whiplash to the audience. But writers Zhandos Aibassov, Daniyar Soltanbayev, Il’yas Toleu, Anuar Turizhigitov, Alisher Utev, and Yernar Nurgaliyev, who also directs, manage to seamlessly integrate all these disparate threads and genres to form an entertaining and unique whole. Of course, the brilliant cast helps a lot, but I’m getting ahead of myself.
MoviesFilm Threat

Zombies Rule Vegas in Army of the Dead

Have you watched Army of the Dead yet? Everybody is talking about this movie. Click here to read a review on this title. Are you looking for a new movie to watch but you are not sure what has been released? Well, something that everybody has been talking about in the last few months is Army of the Dead. This is a new title that was released on Netflix in May 2021. The director is Zack Snyder who has released a lot of zombie and action movies before. This includes Dawn of the Dead, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. So, as you would expect, people had a lot of high hopes for the Army of the Dead. So, let’s dive into it and break it all down.
TV SeriesPopculture

This ABC Show Was So Bad It Was Canceled During Its First Episode

Even bad television shows usually get to air a few episodes before network executives put them out of their misery and cancel them. However, on one night in February 1969, Turn-On joined television infamy by being canceled during its first episode. One ABC affiliate in Ohio even famously refused to go back to the show after its first commercial break and West Coast stations refused to air it at all.
CelebritiesWBAL Radio

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals, "pride as our son became our daughter Ruby"

In an interview with AARP magazine, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that her 25-year-old child with acclaimed director Christopher Guest is transgender. With their daughter's permission, Curtis made the revelation to the magazine. "We have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby," the Halloween series star,...
Behind Viral VideosHOT 97

Famous TikTok Star Dies In Tragic ‘Freak Accident’

TikTok star, Timbo The Redneck, has tragically passed away. Timbo whose real name is Timothy Hall, lost his life during an accident om Wednesday (August 4). According to reports, Hall was in his pick-up truck doing donuts when he was thrown from the vehicle. His friend Tony, shared the news via YouTube. He says, “he passed away. He was doing donuts with his girlfriend and the truck just flipped over and he flew out the driver’s side window and the truck landed on top of him.”
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Vine Star Adam Perkins’ Cause of Death Revealed

In April, news broke about the shocking death of Vine star Adam Perkins. Now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to the autopsy report obtained by “E! News,” Perkins died of accidental “multiple drug intoxication.”. The drugs found in his system were fentanyl, flualprazolam, mitragynine, ethanol, and cocaine.
New Haven, CTwomansday.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Breaks His Silence After Being Shamed for ‘Annoying’ Habit

Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio would like to say something to those who are criticizing him on the show. Currently on an impressive eight game winning streak, the 30-year-old Jeopardy! star has heard about what some online viewers have dubbed his “annoying” habit on the quiz show. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the computer science Ph.D student from New Haven, Connecticut acknowledged that some fans have a problem with him answering “what is” for every subject, even if the correct answer is a person. While Matt didn’t get super into it, he wanted to make one thing clear: He isn’t trying to upset anybody on purpose.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Summer Newman’s SHOCKING Big Announcement

The cat is out of the bag this week on The Young And The Restless. Tara Locke’s (Elizabeth Leiner) treacherous lies and plots are finally exposed. Y&R viewers recall Tara blackmailed Summer Newman (Hunter King) into accepting a job in Italy. Summer was an obstacle in her quest to land Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). Therefore Tara threatened to disappear with Kyle’s son. The evil Mrs. Locke got her way. Summer hightailed it out of Genoa City for a job in Italy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy