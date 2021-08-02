Faking A Murderer
Faking A Murderer stars co-writers Adam Rodness and Stuart Stone, who also directs, as Adam and Stu, two small-time filmmakers who stumble upon a potential serial killer. They take their evidence — YouTube videos the man uploaded — and pitch their idea. To the brothers-in-law’s surprise, it is picked up, and off they go searching for the murderer. But, of course, they hit a few snags. They did not budget properly for the cost of an investigator, and as they get closer to their subject, they realize that perhaps, he isn’t a crazed killer after all. Is that the truth, or was their initial hunch right all along?filmthreat.com
Comments / 0