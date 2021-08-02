Cancel
Soil Health: Dig a Little, Learn a Lot – DTN

By Matthew Wilde, Progressive Farmer Crops Editor
agfax.com
 5 days ago

One of the best ways to measure soil health and the effectiveness of crop production practices is several feet underground. Mike Petersen gave his 1,755th soil pit talk at Grant and Tana Guetzko’s farm near Delhi, Iowa. Standing in a hole about 3 feet deep and 2 feet wide near one of the Guetzkos’ cornfields, the agronomist and soil scientist found layers of soil compaction several inches deep, limited earthworm activity and few soil pores. All three hinder root development and water infiltration and holding capacity.

IndustryPosted by
Hays Post

YOUNKER: The importance of soil aggregate stability

Soil aggregates are groups of individual soil particles that bind to each other more strongly than adjacent particles. Aggregates that don’t fall apart and revert to individual soil particles, when are subject to disruptive forces like tillage, erosion, or even a rainfall event, are considered stable. Aggregate stability is highly...
Florida Stateagfax.com

Florida Cotton: Abundant Rainfall Lead to Sulfur Deficiency in Low Areas

Summer 2021 is proving to be anything but normal in crop fields across the Panhandle. Abundant rainfall has led to delayed fertilizer applications in cotton fields, delayed PGR treatments, and delayed pesticide applications. With every grower’s schedule delayed, it should be expected to see problems, but a nutrient deficiency always...
Agriculturebakingbusiness.com

Combines making short shrift of spring wheat harvest

KANSAS CITY — The spring wheat harvest of the northern Plains was expanding rapidly with the hot and dry conditions that wreaked havoc with crop yields and production prospects now speeding combines along. The US Department of Agriculture in its weekly Crop Progress report said the spring wheat crop was 17% harvested by Aug. 1 compared with 3% a week earlier and 8% as the recent five-year average for the date. The harvest was furthest along in South Dakota, where 53% of the crop was harvested by Aug. 1 compared with 37% as the 2016-20 average for the date. The North Dakota harvest was 6% completed at the beginning of the week compared with 4% as the average progress for the date. The harvest made great strides since the USDA Crop Progress report, and the rapid pace was expected to continue into the weekend and next week.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Do chickens boost soil health, increase profits on organic vegetable farms?

Historically, chickens were not a rare sight on farms, where they contributed to soil fertility as they freely pecked and scratched around vegetable gardens and crop land. Now, University of California Cooperative Extension specialists have launched a research project to quantify the potential for chickens to be part of safe and sustainable commercial organic vegetable production.
AgriculturePosted by
CBS Denver

Rockey Farms Hopes To Improve Soil, Harvest With Predator Insects, Compost, Companion Crops

CENTER, Colo. (CBS4)– If you know anything about farming and you looked at Brendon Rockey’s fields, you might think the potato farmer doesn’t know what he’s doing, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Brendon Rockey knows his fields, and he knows where to find gold. In his case that is Golden Globe potatoes. (credit: CBS) “Which we hope replaces Yukon Gold,” says Brendon as he shows off some potatoes he just dug up. He, along with his brother Sheldon Rockey, own Rockey Farms. They grow all types of potatoes in the San Luis Valley, but they also grow a lot of...
Agriculturefarmers-exchange.net

Local Factors Determine 'Appropriate' Animal Density

In November 2008, my wife and I and another married couple took a trip west to Wichita Springs, Colo. for a bull auction. The agribusiness conducting the sale was the Pharo Cattle Co. Kit Pharo, the owner of the ranch, has been a long-time proponent of management intensive rotational grazing. Kit specializes in producing high quality genetics in several breeds of beef cattle specifically aimed at being suited to being efficient grazing animals.
Agriculturepnas.org

Drought causes lasting changes to the rice root microbiome

Beneficial microbes living in and around a crop’s roots could be powerful allies in the fight to keep plants alive through droughts, especially as climate change worsens. But before scientists can harness these microbial partners to make crops more resilient, they first need to better understand how drought affects the long-term relationships between crops and the root microbiome.
Ames, IAiastate.edu

Using CRP Forages in Beef Cattle Diets Requires Attention to Detail

AMES, Iowa – Several counties in Iowa have been released for emergency haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres. While utilizing this additional forage resource provides producers with opportunities, there are challenges and considerations to think through when deciding how to best utilize the forage. Forage quality. At...
Vidalia, GAuga.edu

Soil conditions, fertilizers affect the sweetness of Vidalia onions

Researchers at the University of Georgia Agricultural and Environmental Services Laboratories (AESL) want to make sure that the Vidalia onions you buy every year are as sweet as you expect them to be. The official vegetable of Georgia, Vidalia onions are known for being sweet because of the low sulfur...
Agricultureocj.com

Monitoring Plant Health

Farmers are often looking for a quick way to measure plant health. Soil and tissue tests are commonly used, but the results may take several days or even weeks in some cases. This can be too late on a growing crop. A quick and easy method to evaluate plant health is to measure a plant’s sap pH which gives instant feedback.
Agricultureagfax.com

Autonomous Ag Drones Work Together – DTN

A heavy downpour would be a disaster for most field days. But, the muddy mess was the perfect opportunity for Michael Ott, CEO of Rantizo, to show off how a new system of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) works together to spray pesticides and seed crops. “If you needed to spray...
AgricultureDevils Lake Daily Journal

Dry soil may cause building problems

DEVILS LAKE - Drought has not only affects crops and plants. It also may be causing problems for your home and other buildings. “Sticking doors or windows and cracks in walls may be indications that the building is shifting due to soil shrinkage,” says Ken Hellevang, North Dakota State University Extension agricultural engineer.
College Station, TXtamu.edu

Aquatic plants identification and control focus of online course

Aquatic plants in ponds can be beneficial in moderation, but they can also be deadly to fish when left unmanaged, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert. Brittany Chesser, AgriLife Extension aquatic vegetation management specialist, Bryan-College Station, said emergent plants, also referred to as shoreline plants, can be beneficial for water bodies when managed properly, and a new course is available to help landowners manage aquatic species in private ponds and lakes.
AgriculturePicayune Item

USDA invests $21.7M in research innovations to improve soil health and climate smart agriculture and forestry

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2021 – Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced today that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) will invest at least $21.7 million in several key programs to help agricultural producers manage the impacts of climate change on their lands and production. NIFA awarded $6.3 million for 14 Soil Health grants and $5.4 million for seven Signals in the Soil grants through its Agriculture and Food Research Initiative (AFRI). NIFA also is investing at least $10 million this year in a new AFRI program area priority called, “Extension, Education, and USDA Climate Hub Partnerships,” to train the next generation of agriculturalists and foresters to incorporate climate change research into their management practices.
Spink County, SDwnax.com

South Dakota Soil Health Coalition Hosting Two Day Bus Tour

The South Dakota Soil Health Coalition is a hosting a two day bus tour starting Tuesday in Spink County and heading up to North Dakota. Coalition Coordinator Cindy Zenk says the first day of the tour will help participant see different crops and soil health benefits them starting with their stop in North Dakota.
AgriculturePhys.org

Shoring up the corn belt's soil health with NASA satellite data

After the corn harvest last fall, Illinois farmer Paul Jeschke planted a fraction of his fields with cereal rye: 60 acres of the 4,500 he farms with his wife, nephew and brother-in-law, tucked behind a pasture, out of neighbors' sight. That way they could experiment with cover crops, Jeschke explained, and no one could view potential failures.
Oconomowoc, WImidwestfarmreport.com

Upcoming Soil Health Field Day

Members of the agriculture community are invited to attend a Soil Health Field Day on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, which will begin at 2:00 pm at the Oconomowoc Community Center (OCC). The OCC is located at 220 W. Wisconsin Avenue in the city of Oconomowoc. The program, which is being presented by Farmers For Lake Country, will begin with a presentation by Iowa-based farmer Wayne Fredericks entitled, “Conservation Practices that Make a Difference in Water Quality and Soil Health.”

