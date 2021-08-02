What’s next for Sean Strickland and Uriah Hall after UFC Vegas 33?

The UFC is setting up for one of their weakest events of the year so far. After a glorious fight night card last weekend, featuring TJ Dillashaw eking out a decision over Cory Sandhagen, this week’s headline bout between Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland just doesn’t feel like it has the same stakes. Underneath is a card that has some interesting prospects, potential action bouts, but nothing in the way of divisional relevance across any of the promotion’s weight classes.