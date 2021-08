Atlanta plans to call up Wilson from Triple-A Gwinnett to start the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Mets, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Wilson will presumably be designated as Atlanta's 27th man for the twin bill, just as he was for last Wednesday's doubleheader with the Padres. He also started the second game of that doubleheader, working four innings in the outing while giving up five runs on eight hits and no walks. The depleted Atlanta pitching staff could surely use another capable arm, but Wilson still looks like he'll be the odd man out of the rotation when the team will be able to scale down to five starters following Monday's twin bill. He's submitted a 6.46 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across his seven starts in the majors in 2021.