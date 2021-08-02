Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pistons' Kelly Olynyk: Agrees to deal with Pistons

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Olynyk and the Pistons agreed to terms Monday on a three-year, $37 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. After splitting last season between the Heat and Rockets, Olynyk will head to Detroit to join Cade Cunningham on one of the up-and-coming teams in the Eastern Conference. Olynyk played a key depth role in Miami for the last few seasons, but he was able to spread his wings in Houston after coming over midseason as part of the Victor Oladipo trade. Across 27 games in a Rockets uniform, Olynyk averaged 19.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.8 three-pointers per contest, while putting up a 55-39-84 shooting line. Those numbers likely won't be sustainable, but Olynyk projects to start at center after Detroit parted ways with Mason Plumlee via trade last week. Olynyk's primary competition for minutes will come from second-year big man Isaiah Stewart, who led all rookies in total blocks and total rebounds last season.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Mason Plumlee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Heat And Rockets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Pistons sign NCAA 3-point King

The 2021 NBA Draft is a wrap and now teams around the league have begun signing undrafted players who they believe could potentially be developed. According to reports, the Detroit Pistons have signed former Toledo guard Spencer Littleson to their Summer League roster. Littleson, who is from Rochester Hills, MI,...
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons reportedly waiving two players

According to a report from Shams Charania, the Detroit Pistons have made a pair of roster moves. Charania is reporting that the Pistons are waiving G Cory Joseph and F/G Deividas Sirvydis. The Detroit Pistons are waiving guard Cory Joseph and F/G Deividas Sirvydis, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII.
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons rumored to be targeting trio of free agents

According to some rumors floating around, the Detroit Pistons are rumored to be targeting Tim Hardaway Jr., Nerlens Noel, and Kelly Olynyk when free agency begins. Hardaway averaged a career-high 16.6 points per game in 2020-21, Noel averaged 5.1 points, and Olynyk averaged 19 points and 8.4 rebounds last season.
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons NBA Draft: Grades for every Pistons’ pick

Cade Cunningham poses for photos (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) The NBA Draft is mercifully over and the Detroit Pistons have emerged with Cade Cunningham to go with three second round picks. I made some bold predictions for the Pistons’ draft and most of them came true, as the Pistons...
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: Could Detroit steal Lauri Markkanen from the Bulls?

Lauri Markkanen #24 of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball in the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) The Detroit Pistons will enter NBA free agency with some newfound cap space and the possibility of nabbing an impact player. The most likely scenario is that...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Pistons to waive Cory Joseph, Deividas Sirvydis

The Pistons are waiving a pair of players from their roster, according to Shams Charania and James Edwards III of The Athletic, who report (via Twitter) that Cory Joseph and Deividas Sirvydis will be released. Joseph’s $12.6 million salary for the 2021-22 season was only partially guaranteed for $2.4 million....
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Do the Detroit Pistons really need 7 centers?

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly interested in signing center Nerlens Noel and center-forward Kelly Olynyk when free agency begins. If they get both, that would give Detroit a total of seven players who can play center currently on their roster. That is a lot. The center position, after being devalued...
NBAkiwaradio.com

Luka Garza On Being Drafted By The Pistons

Former Iowa standout Luka Garza says he appreciates the chance the Detroit Pistons have given him. Garza was taken by the Pistons in the second round with the 51st pick in last week’s NBA Draft. Garza was a two-time All American and the consensus national player of the year this...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Detroit Pistons drafted four players, they don’t have room

The Detroit Pistons were already loaded with many inexperienced young players, but general manager Troy Weaver drafted four more youngsters. Why? There is not enough room for all of them on the roster. Weaver has said, in his own words, ‘my clip will be empty‘ at all times when seeking...
NBADetroit Bad Boys

Saben Lee returning to Pistons on three-year deal

He might not be a first-round pick like his three draftmates, but Saben Lee more than showed he could be a part of the future for the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons agreed, and reached a deal to bring Lee back on a three-year deal. The deal was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and later confirmed by James L. Edwards III of The Athletic and Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press.
NBACBS Sports

Pistons' Saben Lee: Given qualifying offer

Lee was extended a qualifying offer by the Pistons on Saturday, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports. Lee showed some flashes last season for the Pistons. In 16.3 minutes per game, he averaged 5.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 16.3 minutes. He also had three 20-point scoring games. While he's a restricted free agent, the Pistons may not prioritize hanging onto him with both Killian Hayes and Cade Cunningham now in the backcourt.
NBACBS Sports

Pistons' Deividas Sirvydis: Joining Detroit for summer league

Sirvydis agreed Sunday to join the Pistons for the Las Vegas Summer League, Lithuanian basketball journalist Donatas Urbonas reports. Though Detroit waived Sirvydis from its 15-man roster Saturday, the 21-year-old forward will stick around with the organization for summer-league play with the hope of earning a two-way or Exhibit 10 contract with the Pistons or another team ahead of training camp. As a rookie last season, Sirvydis appeared in only 20 games, averaging 2.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 6.7 minutes per contest.
BasketballPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Pistons sign second-round pick Isaiah Livers to rookie deal

The Pistons have officially signed former Michigan forward Isaiah Livers, according to NBA.com’s transactions log. While terms of the deal aren’t yet known, Detroit had been operating under the cap, giving the team the ability to offer Livers a three- or four-year deal that starts above the rookie minimum. The...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Why Trey Lyles is an upgrade from Tyler Cook

The Detroit Pistons inked forward Trey Lyles to a 2 year/$5 million deal to bring his services to the Motor City. It was hardly a blockbuster deal, as Lyles is not going to be the guy to push the Pistons into playoff contention, but I do think it’s an addition worth exploring.

Comments / 0

Community Policy