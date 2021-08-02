Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Looks good early in camp
McKinnon has impressed during the early stages of training camp, Charles Goldman of USA Today reports. While second-year pro Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the incumbent top running back in Kansas City, McKinnon has mixed in with the first-team offense during the first few practices of camp, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. On Friday, Patrick Mahomes spoke glowingly of McKinnon, calling him "a playmaker that will be a big part of the offense." After missing the 2018 and 2019 seasons due to numerous right knee injuries, McKinnon didn't exactly impress in sporadic action with the 49ers last year, averaging 3.9 yards on his 81 carries, hauling in 33 of 46 passes and scoring six TDs in 16 games. More than likely, he'll vie for reps with Darrel Williams behind Edwards-Helaire in 2021.www.cbssports.com
