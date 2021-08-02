Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Starting against Brewers

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Castro will hit seventh and play second base Monday night against Milwaukee. Castro is batting .222 with five homers in 36 at-bats for Pittsburgh. He homered in his lone at-bat against Monday starter Eric Lauer. Castro figures to see semi-regular playing time as part of a rotation at second base for the rest of 2021.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Brewers#Pittsburgh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

How Adam Frazier influenced Rodolfo Castro's recent homer binge

When Rodolfo Castro was promoted from Class AA Altoona earlier this season, the 22-year-old admitted that he put entirely too much pressure on himself. Every at-bat felt huge. Wanting to make a good impression on the Pirates, Castro tried to hit a home run with each swing. The result, of...
MLBheraldstandard.com

Castro notches MLB first in Pirates' loss

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Lorenzo Cain and Luis Urias hit two-run doubles, Adrian Houser pitched five scoreless innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 on Wednesday night. Cain’s hit in the fourth inning pushed the Brewers’ lead to 3-0. Urias’ double came during a three-run sixth that made...
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates lose to Brewers 7-3

The Pittsburgh Pirates have now lost four straight games after tonight’s 7-3 defeat against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers, who are now 60-42, lead the National League Central by seven games over Cincinnati. Pirates’ starter Max Kranick pitched okay in his fourth career start. Yes, he allowed a career-high ten...
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pirates recall Rodolfo Castro, Cody Ponce, start Luis Oviedo on the mound amid chaotic trade deadline

This story was updated at 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. It’s a weird time to be a Pirate right now. Left-hander Tyler Anderson, the scheduled starter for Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, was reportedly traded to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Then the deal reportedly hit a snag, and he walked out to the bullpen before Tuesday’s game and began throwing.
MLBMeadville Tribune

Column: Rodolfo Castro could give Pirates fans hope for future

Pittsburgh Pirates fans need something positive to hang on to right about now. Since Sunday, the Pirates have traded away All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier, closer Richard Rodriguez, left-handed starter Tyler Anderson, right-handed reliever Clay Holmes and lefty reliever Austin Davis. The Pirates took a 38-74 record into Friday night’s...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jason Castro: Picks up start

Castro will start at catcher and bat ninth Wednesday against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Castro will get the nod behind the dish in the series finale while No. 1 backstop Martin Maldonado receives a breather for the day game after a night game. Since Maldonado returned from the bereavement list July 5, Castro has picked up only four starts in 18 games.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Steven Duggar: Sent down Saturday

Duggar was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Duggar had hit just .200 since the All-Star break, and he had been out of the lineup in each of the last two games. He'll attempt to turn things around in the minors, while Austin Slater and Alex Dickerson will likely see increased playing time in the outfield following Duggar's demotion.
MLBDaily Telegram

Anderson, Brewers blank Pirates

Omar Narvaez hit a two-run homer and a two-run single, Brett Anderson pitched six scoreless innings and the visiting Milwaukee Brewers throttled the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-0 on Tuesday. Anderson (3-5) gave up three hits and one walk while striking out three. He combined with relievers Miguel Sanchez, Hunter Strickland and...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Battling illness

Perez's absence from the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals is due to illness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Perez was initially in Friday's lineup before being scratched in favor of Cam Gallagher. He's tested negative for COVID-19 but will nonetheless be stuck at the team hotel Friday due to health and safety protocols.
MLBTacoma News Tribune

Pirates offense stays quiet as Brewers complete sweep

PITTSBURGH — The ball soared through the gorgeous summer sky, hurtling toward center field. It carried with it some sliver of hope. Fresh off a two-homer performance Wednesday, it looked like Rodolfo Castro might’ve somehow launched another baseball over the fence, continuing his incredible and improbable career-opening run. What would...
MLBnumberfire.com

Harold Castro starting for Detroit Monday

The Detroit Tigers listed Harold Castro as their starter at shortstop for Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Castro will start at shortstop and bat sixth against the Twins, while Zack Short returns to the Tigers' bench. Castro has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.7...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Brewers coast to win over host Pirates

EditorsNote: changed to “an” in 7th graf, other minor edits. Lorenzo Cain and Luis Urias each hit two-run doubles Wednesday to lead the visiting Milwaukee Brewers past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3. Avisail Garcia and Tyrone Taylor each added an RBI single for the Brewers, who have won four of five.
MLBbucsdugout.com

Peralta, Pina pace Brewers past Pirates

Freddy Peralta flashed his All-Star stuff for six scoreless innings and light-hitting Manny Pina clubbed a pair of homers and drove in five to pace the Milwaukee Brewers to a 12-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday night at PNC Park. The loss was the fourth in a row for...
MLBdoorcountydailynews.com

Brewers finish sweep of Pirates

The Milwaukee Brewers ended their three-day stay in Pittsburgh with a 12-0 rout of the Pirates to sweep the series. Freddy Peralta fanned five Pirates across six innings of scoreless work to capture his eighth win of the season while letting the offense do the rest of the heavy lifting. Lorenzo Cain's fielder choice was the only run allowed through five innings before the flood gates opened for the Brewers in the sixth. Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor each hit RBI doubles before Manny Pina busted the game open with his first of two homers on the day, this one being a three-run blast. Tellez joined the long ball game in the seventh with a solo shot before Pina added two more runs on his second homer in the eighth. With the game well out of reach, Cain drove in two runs on a single before Pablo Reyes ended the Brewers scoring for the night with an RBI double that drove in Cain.
MLBDuluth News Tribune

Brewers dispatch lowly Pirates

Lorenzo Cain and Luis Urias each hit two-run doubles Wednesday to lead the visiting Milwaukee Brewers past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3. Avisail Garcia and Tyrone Taylor each added an RBI single for the Brewers, who have won four of five. Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser (7-5) breezed through five scoreless innings,...
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Eduardo Escobar drives in four as Brewers beat Pirates

Newly acquired Eduardo Escobar blasted a three-run homer and tripled home another run to lift the surging Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-2 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. Escobar, picked up in a trade last week with the Arizona Diamondbacks, put the Brewers up 6-0 in the seventh...

Comments / 0

Community Policy