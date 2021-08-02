Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Starting against Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers ended their three-day stay in Pittsburgh with a 12-0 rout of the Pirates to sweep the series. Freddy Peralta fanned five Pirates across six innings of scoreless work to capture his eighth win of the season while letting the offense do the rest of the heavy lifting. Lorenzo Cain's fielder choice was the only run allowed through five innings before the flood gates opened for the Brewers in the sixth. Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor each hit RBI doubles before Manny Pina busted the game open with his first of two homers on the day, this one being a three-run blast. Tellez joined the long ball game in the seventh with a solo shot before Pina added two more runs on his second homer in the eighth. With the game well out of reach, Cain drove in two runs on a single before Pablo Reyes ended the Brewers scoring for the night with an RBI double that drove in Cain.