Colts' Bobby Okereke: Holding lead on MLB role
Okereke appears to have a strong hold on the starting middle linebacker role early in training camp, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 FM Indianapolis reports. Okereke looked set to be the starting middle linebacker this season with the departure of Anthony Walker in free agency, and so far reports early in camp have confirmed this move. Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed will compete for the strong-side linebacker role when Darius Leonard is able to return from an ankle injury.www.cbssports.com
