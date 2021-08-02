Cancel
Knicks' Nerlens Noel: Returns to New York

Noel is returning to the Knicks after agreeing a three-year, $32 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Noel signed a one-year, $5 millon deal with the Knicks before the 2020-21 season and ended up averaging a career-high 2.2 blocks per game. The 2013 first-round pick has found a comfortable role off of Tom Thibodeau's bench as a dominate defender. New York appears set on returning as many players as possible from the roster that led them to their first playoff appearance since 2013.

