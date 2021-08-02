Pirates' Phillip Evans: Gets nod Monday

Evans is batting leadoff against the Brewers on Monday. Evans, who has started only 14 games since June 18, is slashing .208/.364/.283 with one homer in his last 66 plate appearances. He's hitless with three walks in three career at-bats against Monday starter Eric Lauer. After some early-season success, Evans has struggled to find a role on the rebuilding Pirates. It wouldn't be surprising to see him move on from the organization over the winter.