Slinger Nationals Winner Looks for Momentum at Dixieland
This hasn’t been the season Luke Fenhaus expected. The 17-year-old high school senior-to-be won the Slinger Nationals, one of those titles any Super Late Model racer in the country would love to add to his collection. Then four days later, again at Slinger Speedway, Fenhaus battled wheel-to-wheel with Tony Stewart and Marco Andretti on live national television in the Superstar Racing Experience, ultimately finishing second to Andretti and drawing rave reviews. All of that would have been hard to predict.www.shorttrackscene.com
