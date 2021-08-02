Dixieland 250 Entry List True to Its History
In the past twenty years, just four Fox River Racing Club regulars have finished on the podium of the Gandrud Auto Group 250. When the annual event at Wisconsin International Raceway comes to town this Tuesday night August 3, there will be plenty of local standouts looking for the $10,000 payday. Many have led laps, been close, but not since five-time WIR Champion Scott Hansen topped Butch Miller and Bryan Reffner in 1993 and again finished ahead of Larry Middleton, Jr and Kenny Wallace six years later, has a bay area driver hoisted the winner’s trophy.www.shorttrackscene.com
