Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Dixieland 250 Entry List True to Its History

By Press Release
shorttrackscene.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past twenty years, just four Fox River Racing Club regulars have finished on the podium of the Gandrud Auto Group 250. When the annual event at Wisconsin International Raceway comes to town this Tuesday night August 3, there will be plenty of local standouts looking for the $10,000 payday. Many have led laps, been close, but not since five-time WIR Champion Scott Hansen topped Butch Miller and Bryan Reffner in 1993 and again finished ahead of Larry Middleton, Jr and Kenny Wallace six years later, has a bay area driver hoisted the winner’s trophy.

www.shorttrackscene.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aric Almirola
Person
Johnny Sauter
Person
Steve Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stewart Haas Racing#Nascar Cup Series#Milwaukee Mile#Hendrick Motorsports#The Gandrud Auto Group#Wir#Montello#Blue State Champion#Jvo#Frrc#Dixieland Delight#Nascar Cup#The Arca Midwest Tour#Weekly Late Models#Super Late Model#Red White
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
Whiskey Riff

Did NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch Get Arrested In The Bahamas On Vacation?

NASCAR is on a rare two-week break while NBC broadcasts this year’s Olympic games. And nobody is enjoying the vacation time more than Kyle Busch. Kyle is taking the opportunity to spend some time with family and friends down in the Bahamas. So far we’ve already got videos of Kyle twerking to “Pretty Fly For a White Guy.” Things I didn’t expect to see today: -Kyle Busch twerking -Kyle Busch twerking to The Offspring pic.twitter.com/3Vr6OhxjUU — jules☀️ (@jul13_48) July 21, […] The post Did NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch Get Arrested In The Bahamas On Vacation? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Full Watkins Glen starting lineup, betting odds

The formula set the starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International. Who are the betting favorites to win the Go Bowling at The Glen?. The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the penultimate road course race and the 23rd of 26 overall races on the 2021 regular season schedule this Sunday following two weekends off for the Summer Olympics.
MotorsportsCBS Sports

2021 Go Bowling at The Glen picks, odds, predictions: NASCAR expert fading Martin Truex Jr. at Watkins Glen

With only four races left in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, the spotlight will now be on Chase Elliott, even though Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson will continue to wage a battle at the top of the points standings. Heading into Sunday's 2021 Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International, Elliott has won six of the last seven Cup road course races. Elliott, listed at 8-5 in the latest 2021 Go Bowling at The Glen odds from Caesars Sportsbook, has seven career road course wins and can tie Hall of Famer Tony Stewart for second on the all-time road course wins list while coming within one of historical leader Jeff Gordon. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Watkins Glen Cup storylines

The Cup Series is back after a two-week break and starts a stretch of 14 consecutive weekends of racing. The Cup Series races Sunday at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Four races remain in the regular season. Much remains at stake before the playoffs begin next month at Darlington Raceway.
Motorsportsnumberfire.com

NASCAR Betting Guide: Go Bowling at the Glen

It feels good to be back. NASCAR returns off its break for the Olympics at the fifth road course event of 2021, and betting outright road courses has been boring for a while. Chase Elliott has won 7 of the last 12 road courses races, including each of the last two at Watkins Glen, but there are signs of life throughout the field that competitive challengers will be present in New York this weekend. There are plenty of betting props that are particularly interesting, as well.
MotorsportsPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: NASCAR Stars Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Austin Cindric Send Interview off the Rails with Weird Filters

Are you a fan of NASCAR? Yes? Are you a fan of funny things? Yes? Then you will love the latest interview with Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, and Joey Logano. If you answered “yes” to the above questions, then you most certainly know the names of the drivers we just mentioned. All three of them compete in the NASCAR Cup Series. Ryan Blaney competes full-time as the driver of the No. 12 Ford Mustang GT for Team Penske. Joey Logano also competes full-time and is a teammate with Blaney. He drives the No. 22 Ford Mustang GT for Team Penske. And as for Austin Cindric, he is also a teammate of Blaney and Logano. Except he competes part-time in the Cup Series, driving the No. 33 Mustang for Team Penske.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: How the points leader could drop out of the playoffs

Denny Hamlin has led the point standings after all but one race so far in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, but he is not safe as far as the playoffs are concerned. The first 14 races of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season saw 11 different winners, and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin was not among those 11 drivers, despite the fact that he had led the point standings after every race except for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
Knoxville, IAspeedsport.com

KNOXVILLE NOTES: A Deeper Dive Into The Nationals Entry List

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — With just under two weeks before the 60th annual NOS Energy Knoxville Nationals kicks off at the legendary Knoxville Raceway, the entry list for the event already includes some interesting drivers and cars. Let’s take a look:. – Six-time All Star Circuit of Champions titlist Chad Kemenah...
Indianapolis, INspeedsport.com

First Entry List Revealed For Indy’s BC39

INDIANAPOLIS – Entries for the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink are beginning to flow in with several major names officially announcing their intentions to compete in the two-night USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget event on Aug. 18-19 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. A scan...
Danville, VTshorttrackscene.com

Corliss Claims $10,000 Jackpot In ACT Midsummer Classic

All streaks eventually come to an end. Jason Corliss stopped the American-Canadian Tour’s streak of first-time winners at five Saturday night, outdueling DJ Shaw to win the Midsummer Classic 250 at White Mountain Motorsports Park. And though Corliss’ vision was obscured in the closing laps, the Vermonter had no need...
Motorsportsdallassun.com

Weekend Preview: Watkins Glen Invitational

When NASCAR resumes racing after the longest break in the schedule in three decades, we should be prepared to hand the winner's trophy to Chase Elliott after 82 laps at Watkins Glen International, right?. After all, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion won the last two races at the 2.45-mile...
Motorsportsshorttrackscene.com

Slinger Nationals Winner Looks for Momentum at Dixieland

This hasn’t been the season Luke Fenhaus expected. The 17-year-old high school senior-to-be won the Slinger Nationals, one of those titles any Super Late Model racer in the country would love to add to his collection. Then four days later, again at Slinger Speedway, Fenhaus battled wheel-to-wheel with Tony Stewart and Marco Andretti on live national television in the Superstar Racing Experience, ultimately finishing second to Andretti and drawing rave reviews. All of that would have been hard to predict.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

NASCAR's Chase Elliott is 'hungry for wins' with road racing ahead

Prior to last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19, Elliott had won the last two races at historic Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, including his 2018 victory which was his first career win. Should he win again on Sunday, Elliott would join NASCAR Hall of Famers Mark Martin and Jeff Gordon as...
Motorsportsshorttrackscene.com

Paul Shafer Jr. Runs to Dixieland Win

By the final laps of the Gandrud Auto Group 250 on Tuesday night, Paul Shafer Jr.’s vocabulary had been reduced to about two words:. He’d put his two fresh tires significantly earlier than the two youngsters behind him. Shafer’s not completely sure how, but he held off Sammy Smith and Luke Fenhaus in what became a three-man, 31-lap shootout at half-mile Wisconsin International Raceway in the state’s longest Super Late Model race.
Motorsportssandiegouniontribune.com

Ty Gibbs wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Ty Gibbs is only 18 and drives like a seasoned veteran — and it doesn’t get much better than this. Beaten by road race ace AJ Allmendinger on a restart with four laps to go, Gibbs regrouped and passed him back to win the Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday.
Nashville, TNNBC Sports

IndyCar entry list for Nashville Music City GP

There are 27 cars on the entry list of the inaugural Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tennessee — the most for an NTT IndyCar Series race outside of the Indianapolis 500 since the 2013 Long Beach Grand Prix. The field for Sunday’s race (5:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) is indicative...
greensboro.com

NASCAR returns to Watkins Glen International on Sunday

With great anticipation the NASCAR Cup Series returns to New York’s Watkins Glen International for the 23rd race of the 2021 season, the Go Bowling at The Glen, this Sunday, August 8 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Not only has the NASCAR Cup Series been on a two-week Summer hiatus while the Olympics were held, but the series also hasn’t been to Watkins Glen International since 2019 due to restrictions and schedule changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Motorsportsshorttrackscene.com

Tirepocalypse Drives More Cancelations and Changes

Racetracks in the southeast are continuing to struggle with the ongoing tire shortage with more tracks canceling races or being forced to take Late Model Stock Cars off their schedule while others are shifting to scuff tire programs to get by. North Carolina’s Ace Speedway and Tennessee’s Kingsport Speedway have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy