‘Fully obsessed’: ‘Queer Eye’ star Tan France introduces his newborn son

By Ruth Etiesit Samuel
Posted by 
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18JybO_0bFftsvl00
Tan France, seen in 2019, is a new father. (Chris Pizzello / Invision/Associated Press)

Tan France, the resident fashion designer and French tuck connoisseur on Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” is now a father.

France took to Instagram Monday to welcome his son, Ismail, posting a picture of him holding the newborn alongside his husband, Rob France.

He wrote, “Give our son a warm welcome. Ismail France, born July 10th. He came 7 weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home.”

Citing how “fully obsessed” he is with his baby boy, France added that the couple’s surrogate is “doing so great, post labor” and they’re immensely grateful.

His “Queer Eye” cast mates, known as the Fab Five, were quick to rally around him in the comments section.

Antoni Porowski, the show’s food and wine expert, commented, “overjoyed for you tannay,” with a red heart. Interior designer Bobby Berk wrote, “So so happy for you love. He is simply perfect and your growing little family gives me so much happiness and joy. Love you all so much and can’t wait to meet little Ismail.”

Berk reposted the photo to his Instagram story with the caption, “I’m not crying! You’re crying!”

The best celebratory response, of course, came from Jonathan Van Ness.

”!!! Not to make everything about me but this is another secret I’ve successfully kept! We’re so happy for you and love your family...,” the nonbinary styling guru wrote after reposting France’s post on their story. (Van Ness was referring to their secret wedding in December.)

Tan reshared it and wrote, “Jackaaaaay. I’m so proud of you for keeping it a secret!”

While France’s comments section was flooded with love from actors and celebs such as Abbi Jacobson, Deepica Mutyala and Gigi Hadid, he and his husband received online criticism when they began the surrogacy process.

On April 13, France announced on Instagram that they were expecting “with the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate.” In an interview with Us Weekly, he shared that he was “shocked” by the commenters who seemed to misunderstand the surrogacy process and believed that “babies should only be conceived naturally.”

The France family is not the first to wade into the waters of surrogacy, joining stylist Jason Bolden and interior designer Adair Curtis, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade and the Kardashians,

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

