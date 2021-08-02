Parts Of 71 Freeway Closed Due To Brush Fire Near Chino Hills

CHINO HILLS (CBSLA) – A brush fire shut down parts of Highway 71 Monday afternoon as firefighters battled the blaze.

The Rincon Fire is burning in the Prado Basin. It broke out around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Around 2:30 p.m. it was at 5 acres, according to a tweet by the Riverside County Fire Department.

Northbound Highway 71, north of Highway 91 is shut down. Traffic is backed up in the area.

Multiple agencies are on the scene helping to fight the fire. CAL FIRE is attacking the fire using aircraft.

At about 3 p.m., firefighters gave an update that the fire was holding at 6 acres. Firefighters plan to be on the scene until at least 6 p.m. to mop up.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.