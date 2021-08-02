Newest X-Plane is Edwards’ NF-16D VISTA, now called X-62A
The NF-16D Variable In-flight Simulator Aircraft (VISTA) has been redesignated as the X-62A, effective June 14, 2021. The VISTA, which is operated by the Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., with the support of Calspan and Lockheed Martin, first flew in 1992 and has been a staple of the TPS curriculum. It has provided TPS students the ability to experience various flying conditions including simulation of other aircrafts’ characteristics.www.aerotechnews.com
