Newest X-Plane is Edwards’ NF-16D VISTA, now called X-62A

The U.S. Air Force has a classified program to field low-cost, attritable drones that can be used as "off-board sensing stations." The U.S. Air Force is looking to field a new type of low-cost yet advanced drone to be used as an “Off-Board Sensing Station,” or OBSS. Details remain very limited, and the few publicly available Air Force Research Laboratory documents on the program state that specifics are only available to approved contractors. Still, according to Kratos, one of the companies involved with the effort, the new unmanned platform could potentially end up being as revolutionary as the firm's stealthy XQ-58 Valkyrie has been.