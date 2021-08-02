Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Scott, KS

Seeing the Past With New Eyes

By Submitted Story
fortscott.biz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Scott National Historic Site will be conducting a geophysical survey of the site on August 2 through 13, 2021, to better understand how the fort looked in the 1840s. A four-person crew from the Midwest Archeological Center will look into the ground using magnetometry, resistance, conductivity, ground-penetrating radar, and magnetic susceptibility. They will be surveying the area known as the Quartermaster’s Quadrangle, the areas behind Officer’s Row, and the courtyard that once existed south of the Post Hospital. If time allows, they will also survey for other features such as latrines, wash houses, and other associated buildings. The crew is also scheduled to return next spring to survey areas that are in the restored prairie after the 2022 spring prescribed burn.

fortscott.biz

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Scott, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Eyes#Summer Hours#The Post Hospital#The National Park Service#Nps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy