Distribution Boxes for a quick, convenient connectivity solution
Norstat now offers a line of Distribution Boxes that provide a convenient and compact connectivity solution that can be installed quickly and easily in the field. The distribution boxes offer considerable cost saving benefits when compared to hard-wiring I/O connections, due to their pre-wired connector slot configurations which enables numerous sensor and actuator signals to be transmitted back to a control system with ease. Norstat’s distribution boxes are compatible with standard M8 and M12 plug wiring schemes and common wiring is provided for positive, negative and ground positions.www.designworldonline.com
