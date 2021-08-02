Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Distribution Boxes for a quick, convenient connectivity solution

By Heather Hall
Design World Network
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorstat now offers a line of Distribution Boxes that provide a convenient and compact connectivity solution that can be installed quickly and easily in the field. The distribution boxes offer considerable cost saving benefits when compared to hard-wiring I/O connections, due to their pre-wired connector slot configurations which enables numerous sensor and actuator signals to be transmitted back to a control system with ease. Norstat’s distribution boxes are compatible with standard M8 and M12 plug wiring schemes and common wiring is provided for positive, negative and ground positions.

www.designworldonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distribution Boxes#Pur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Softwareaithority.com

Lilt Launches Quick Translate Machine Translation Solution

New User Interface Enables Higher Quality Machine Translation in a Secure Environment. Lilt, the modern language service and technology provider, announced the launch of Quick Translate, a transformative product that provides access to higher-quality machine translation in a secure environment. Quick Translate is part of the Lilt Platform and enables users to quickly and easily translate content using a customized, human-in-the-loop trained neural machine translation engine.
Technologyaithority.com

NS1 Surpasses 800 Customers As Demand Surges for Solutions That Eliminate Boundaries at the Distributed Edge

Product Innovation And Open Source Contributions Boost Value For Customers. NS1, the leader in application traffic intelligence and automation, announced it closed the second quarter of 2021 with more than 800 enterprise customers and saw continued revenue growth, citing surging demand for solutions that eliminate boundaries between applications, users, infrastructure, and data at the distributed edge.
Technologyiotbusinessnews.com

Laird Connectivity and KORE Partner to Deliver Wireless Solutions and IoT Services

Laird Connectivity, a global leader in wireless technology, today announced a partnership with KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS). Under this partnership, the companies plan to offer a broad portfolio of wireless IoT sensors, gateways, and services that deliver wireless connectivity in...
Real EstateTimes Union

HomeXpress Launches New Fin-Tech Solution: X-CONNECT

SANTA ANA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 01, 2021. Leading Non-QM mortgage lender, HomeXpress Mortgage, is proud to announce their new broker portal, X-CONNECT. The new and improved broker portal represents an elegant fin-tech solution to enhance the speed and quality of funding loans. HomeXpress has long been known for speed, ease,...
Technologyhospitalitynet.org

ALL CONNECT: a solution to enable seamless physical & virtual meetings worldwide

The ALL CONNECT concept, a new hybrid meeting experience based on Microsoft Teams solutions, is currently being deployed in our hotels worldwide. Last February, we announced the launch of ALL CONNECT to respond to the new trends in remote work that have emerged with the health crisis: working from home, from your hotel room, in a café or from a co-working space. However, working from places other than the office can mean connection problems or technical issues associated with certain videoconferencing platforms.
Aerospace & Defenseaithority.com

Leaf Space Applies Satellite Solutions To Enhance Connectivity For Home Monitoring Of COVID-19 Patients With CARES Monitoring System

GSaaS solutions company is supported by the European Space Agency to test satellite enabled telemedicine technology to remotely care for recovering COVID-19 patients. Leaf Space, a leading provider of ground segment as-a-service (GSaaS) solutions, announced that the company is progressing with the launch phase of a new innovative use of telemedicine via satellite for home monitoring of patients with COVID-19 as part of the CARES project led by the company and co-funded by the European Space Agency (ESA).
BusinessSpaceNews.com

R3-IoT gets funding for satellite-enabled sensor connectivity solutions

TAMPA, Fla. — Scottish startup R3-IoT is expanding to North America after raising early funds for connecting sensors and devices with satellite-enabled solutions. The $4.3 million seed funding led by venture capital firm Space Capital puts R3-IoT on track to launch commercial services in November. R3-IoT’s gateways link up with...
Retailaithority.com

ChannelAdvisor Expands Suite of Channel Connections and Multichannel Solutions, Enabling Brands and Retailers to Engage More Active Consumers

Leading Multichannel Commerce Platform Steadily Builds Global Reach, Adding Support for 27 New Channels, Along With Enhanced Reporting and Analytics. ChannelAdvisor Corporation, a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, unveiled new enhancements to its multichannel commerce platform designed to help brands and retailers expand their audience reach, improve the consumer shopping experience, and increase product visibility to drive online sales. ChannelAdvisor’s e-commerce experts will showcase these new capabilities in a webinar scheduled for August 10 at 11 a.m. EDT/ 4 p.m. BST.
Economyphocuswire.com

Distribution

Ixigo raises $53M led by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund. The round also has participation from Bay Capital Holdings, IE Venture Fund, India Acorn Fund, Malabar India Fund and others. Read More. News / Technology. Revinate acquires direct booking platform NAVIS. By Mitra Sorrells | July 27, 2021. Terms of the...
Industrypv-magazine.com

Zinc-iron redox flow battery with zero dendrite growth

Redox flow batteries present an attractive alternative to lithium-ion in the stationary storage segment, thanks to potentially longer lifetimes and capability for daily 100% discharge without loss of performance. Many commercial projects featuring different types of flow batteries are already underway for both large-scale and residential energy storage. However, questions...
Lifestylepassengerterminaltoday.com

IBM and BIAL to develop Airport in a Box IT solution

IBM and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/BLR Airport), have announced a 10-year partnership under which IBM and offshoot Kyndryl will provide IT solutions to create a new ‘Airport in a Box’ platform that it is hoped will power a transformation of the end-to-end travel experience for passengers at BLR Airport.
TechnologyForbes

Ignore User Experience At Your Peril When Considering A Connected Worker Solution

Sundeep V. Ravande is CEO and co-founder of Innovapptive, Inc., a Connected Worker platform provider. Company executives and leaders have to weigh a lot of factors when deciding which third-party connected worker platform to buy. Too often, decision-makers fail to give much thought to the end user when choosing a vendor. They’re left wondering why they’re suffering low adoption rates and getting the resulting poor return on investment (ROI).
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Shiji Payment Solutions Connects with Worldline to Bring New Technology to European Hospitality Market

MUNICH, Germany - Shiji Payment Solutions has built a native connection to Worldline, a European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. Shiji Payment Solutions is Shiji Group’s flexible, global platform for payment processing, focused on all aspects of the hospitality industry. With access to a global portfolio of payment partners, the modular design of Shiji Payment Solutions allows customers to quickly add partners and payment devices at any time.
Technologyfoodlogistics.com

Novel Smart Fleet Management Solutions – The Future of Connected Fleet

Today, fleet management is a multi-billion-dollar industry. The demand for vehicle monitoring has increased more than ever. Although the fleet management market has been around for years, the advent of smart technology has made it more efficient. The integration of smart fleet management solutions can help reduce costs, provide better services and minimize risks regarding vehicles.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Hospitality Distribution Solution Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players- Sabre, IBM, Oracle

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Hospitality Distribution Solution Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Hospitality Distribution Solution market outlook.
EducationFireEngineering.com

ImageTrend Connect Conference Highlight’s New Solutions, Education, and Research

The 13th annual ImageTrend Connect Conference came to a close on Friday, July 23. Connect 2021 brought thought leaders, administrators and users of ImageTrend solutions together from nearly every state in this second fully virtual conference. The conference consisted of over 100 sessions and preconference workshops featuring 68 different speakers for a week of education, idea sharing and networking with peers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy