Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

Why Contractors are Smiling Despite Nonresidential Dragging US Construction Spending Down Again in June

By Larry Stewart
Posted by 
ForConstructionPros.com
ForConstructionPros.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The total value of construction put in place in the U.S. was essentially flat in June, eking out a 0.1% increase over nonresidential construction’s 0.9% slip. Residential construction continues to chug along, with spending rising 1.1% in June finishing the first six months of the year 24.5% higher than the first half of 2020.

www.forconstructionpros.com

Comments / 0

ForConstructionPros.com

ForConstructionPros.com

Fort Atkinson, WI
63
Followers
639
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

We reach contractors in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving and rental looking to gain industry knowledge in their field and make business planning decisions. We provide contractors with fresh, relevant content delivered through industry-leading digital properties, magazines, newsletters, email campaigns, videos, webinars, podcasts, whitepapers, social media sites and more.

 https://www.forconstructionpros.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Residential Construction#Infrastructure#New Home Sales#Wells Fargo Securities#Nonresidential#6 8#Congress#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
Related
Constructionbostonrealestatetimes.com

Outlook for construction spending improves with the upturn in the economy

WASHINGTON- Pent-up demand from the pandemic is creating a general spending surge that is helping to improve the outlook on construction spending over the next two years, according to a new report from the American Institute of Architects (AIA). After nonresidential construction spending declined by about two percent last year,...
Constructionvermontbiz.com

Construction industry adds 11,000 jobs in July but nonresidential sector trails overall recovery amid material cost and supply challenges

Association Officials Urged Congress to Pass the New, Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill to Boost Demand for Nonresidential Construction and Create Needed Commercial Construction Career Opportunities. Vermont Business Magazine The construction industry added 11,000 jobs between June and July but nonresidential construction employment remains far below pre-pandemic levels, according to an analysis...
Real EstateHouston Agent Magazine

Housing affordability hits 10-year low

Housing affordability plunged to its lowest level in almost 10 years in the second quarter, as building-materials costs, high demand and low inventory contributed to the largest quarterly increase in the national median home price on record. Just 56.6% of homes sold during the quarter were affordable to families earning...
Constructionstlouiscnr.com

Nonresidential Spending Slumps in June and YTF; Wages Post Record Jump in Q2

Construction spending in June climbed 0.1% from May rate and 8.2% from June 2020 to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.55 trillion, the Census Bureau reported today. Because project shutdowns depressed spending in the spring of 2020, it is more useful to compare year-to-date figures for January-June combined in 2020 and 2021 than June rates alone. Year-to-date, total spending increased 5.4% but there was a huge disparity between strong residential spending growth and diminishing nonresidential activity. Private residential construction spending jumped 25% year-to-date: single-family, 36%; multifamily, 19%; and owner-occupied improvements, 12%. Private nonresidential construction spending declined 9.4% year-to-date, with decreases in all 11 components. The largest private nonresidential segment (ranked by year-to-date spending)—power—slumped 6.3% (including electric power, -4.0%, and oil and gas field structures and pipelines, -14%), followed by commercial, -4.7% (including warehouse, 7.5%, and retail, -20%); manufacturing, -3.8%; and office, -12%. Lodging had the largest decrease, -29%. Public construction spending slumped 7.1% year-to-date. The largest public segment, highway and street construction, slid 6.0%. Public education construction declined 8.7% (primary/secondary, -4.0%, and higher education, -20%). Public transportation construction fell 6.8%. (Census includes data centers in office construction and does not break them out. Nonresidential combines renovation and new construction.) As usual in August, Census posted annual state totals for private and state/local nonresidential spending, and updated length-of-construction-time studies.
Trafficrockproducts.com

Construction Spending Higher in June; Highways Down

The U.S. Census Bureau announced that construction spending during June 2021 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,552.2 billion, 0.1% (±1.2%) above the revised May estimate of $1,551.2 billion. The June figure is 8.2%(±1.3%) above the June 2020 estimate of $1,435.0 billion. In June, the estimated seasonally...
ConstructionPosted by
Benzinga

The June Construction Spending Data Investors Need To Know

About $1.5 billion of total construction annual spending occurred in June, only up by about 0.1% over May, according to the new U.S. Census Bureau report. Private spending drastically outpaced public spending by almost $1 billion. In fact, public construction spending was down 7.5% compared with the prior year. Economist...
ConstructionZacks.com

Homebuilding Continues to Drive Construction Spending: 6 Picks

The economy is gradually getting back on track. One of its biggest proofs is that construction work is gathering steam. Spending on construction projects in the United States rose in June, driven by private-sector projects. The economy took a bad hit during the peak of the pandemic but with more...
ConstructionMortgageNewsDaily.com

Housing is the Only Game in Town For Construction Spending

June was yet another month when the only bright spot in the U.S. Census Bureau's construction spending report was provided by the residential sector. Literally the ONLY bright spot. Total spending during the month on all construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.552 trillion, 0.1 percent higher...
Constructioncalculatedriskblog.com

Construction Spending increased 0.1% in June

From the Census Bureau reported that overall construction spending decreased:. Construction spending during June 2021 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,552.2 billion, 0.1 percent above the revised May estimate of $1,551.2 billion. The June figure is 8.2 percent above the June 2020 estimate of $1,435.0 billion.
Real Estateeyeonhousing.org

June Gains for Private Residential Spending

NAHB analysis of Census Construction Spending data shows that total private residential construction spending rose 1.1% in June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $763.4 billion. Total private residential construction spending was 29.3% higher than a year ago. The monthly gains are attributed to the strong growth of spending...
ConstructionCrain's New York Business

Interesting times for construction contractors

Many construction contractors are currently facing tough decisions regarding future work, pricing of the work, and profitability. Despite the pandemic, most contractors are coming off very profitable 2019 and 2020 years by completing work that was already on the books. The Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) helped these contractors keep their employees and deal with the inefficiencies that were caused by the pandemic, but contractors are now left with a market that does not have enough new work. In addition, any work that is being released has many bidders and extreme competitiveness that drives the prices down at the same time when many of the associated costs, such as building materials and labor, are all increasing. Due to the situation, contractors are forced to decide on whether or not they should take on work at lower prices than usual, with the hope that nothing will further decrease the profit during the job. By taking on work at these prices, this puts significant pressure on the contractor’s finances. If the work is not properly monitored or managed, it could even put contractors out of business. If a contractor decides to take on less profitable work, they must monitor the project on a daily basis and make sure they have adequate funds to get through the project.
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

Home Prices Continued to Spike in June But Housing Market Remains Strong

U.S. home prices in June increased 2.3% compared with May and were up 17.2% compared with June 2020, according to CoreLogic’s home price index. Lack of supply, economic rebound and demographic trends were the main factors fueling the home price surge, the firm’s research shows. The result is affordability challenges...
EconomyWNCY

U.S. job growth seen strong as technical factors provide a boost

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. job growth likely remained robust in July amid shifts in seasonal employment at schools caused by the pandemic, which could mask some softening in underlying labor market conditions as the boost from fiscal stimulus and the economy’s reopening fades. The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report...
ConstructionShareCast

UK construction sector growth eases in July

Growth in the UK construction sector eased in July amid shortages of staff and supplies, according to a survey released on Thursday. The IHS Markit/CIPS construction purchasing managers’ index fell to 58.7 from June’s 24-year high of 66.3. This was below consensus expectations for a reading of 64.0 and signalled the slowest overall increase in construction output since February.
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Return to Work Begins to Impact Housing Demand

The suburban shift resulting from the pandemic continues, but for the first time since early 2020, interest in urban areas is notably up. Homebuyers today look to outlying metros for more space and affordability because many no longer need to worry about proximity to the office. Rents in the largest U.S. cities have increased 11.4% just this year whereas typical rent growth averages at 3.3%, says Realtor.com. With companies returning to the office, there’s been an uptick in buyers looking for real estate in cities.
Businesscalculatedriskblog.com

Monday: ISM Mfg, Construction Spending

• At 10:00 AM ET, ISM Manufacturing Index for July. The consensus is for the ISM to be at 60.9, up from 60.6 in June. The employment index was at 49.9% in June, and the new orders index was at 66.0%. • Also at 10:00 AM, Construction Spending for June....
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
ForConstructionPros.com

Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: What's the Senate Got for Infrastructure, And How We’ll Pay for It?

Despite a recovering U.S. economy, labor shortages and supply chain challenges have restrained broader construction employment gains. Integrated technologies provide increased crawler dozer automation while sharing real-time productivity data. Uncover the winners of the 2021 Editor's Choice Awards, the top 30 products and pieces of equipment chosen for their audience...

Comments / 0

Community Policy