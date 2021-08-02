FSCC Foundation Fun Day Postponed

Your weekend just got better as we invite you to join the South Branch crew for some fun in the Mall of Abilene. Hosted on the fourth Sunday of each month, we’ll perform a different activity each time from crafts to experiments and more. All materials will be provided and at this session, we’ll be showing you how to make some colorful Mermaid Slime! The whole family is invited to this fun, free, come-and-go event, so you won’t want to miss it.