Man arrested for shooting 2 after deadly weekend in St. Pete

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are in stable condition after a double shooting in Philadelphia on Saturday. The shooting occurred just after 3 p.m. on 800 Lex Street in the city’s Mill Creek section. Both of the victims — a 22-year-old and a 21-year-old — were shot in separate locations, according to police. The 22-year-old was shot inside a house in the groin, buttocks, left hand and left leg. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police. The 21-year-old was shot on the highway two times in the right hand. He was transported by a private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Police say no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made at this time. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.