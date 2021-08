At the top, it should be stated that there were plenty of reasons for the U.S. Women’s National Team to never take their foot off the brakes this morning against Australia. Going balls-out wouldn’t have won them the group, with Sweden getting their gimme against New Zealand at the same time. No matter where the U.S. finishes, the quarterfinal is in just three days. It’s Japan in the summer, so the humidity level is somewhere around “soup.” And, as we’ll circle back to in a bit, this U.S. squad is either not fully fit due to some key injuries, just plain fuckin’ older, or some combination thereof.