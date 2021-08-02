Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Borderlands Spin-Off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Confirms Release Window

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this summer at E3 2021, Gearbox Software revealed that it was working on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, which is a new spin-off of the Borderlands franchise. Not much was shown about the game outside of an initial reveal trailer starring the titular protagonist, but we did learn that it would be releasing in 2022. Now, thanks to new information that has come about today, we have now learned more specifically when the title will be arriving.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Gearbox Software#Take Two Interactive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamesradar.com

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC release date confirmed

Update: The Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC will release next month, according to new patch notes. The notes for tomorrow's Title Update 1.3.0, released earlier today, outline a suite of long-awaited changes, including level-scaling and one-handed swords. Within those notes, Ubisoft states that it has "added support for The Siege of Paris, preparing the game for the expansion release on August 12." That means that players will have around three weeks to wait until Eivor and friends make the trip back across the English Channel, slightly longer than the previously-leaked August 5 date would have required.
Comicsdigitalspy.com

Blade Runner TV spin-off releases action-packed first trailer

Blade Runner TV spin-off Black Lotus has dropped its first teaser trailer. The trailer premiered during the show's panel at Comic-Con@Home, confirming that the anime series will be set between the events of the original 1982 movie and 2017's Blade Runner 2049 in the year 2032. The film follows Elle,...
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Black Desert spin-off Crimson Desert release date delayed indefinitely

Crimson Desert will be delayed indefinitely, announces Pearl Abyss in a tweet. Black Desert is one of the most visually stunning MMORPGs in the market right now. That’s why a lot of fans are excited for its upcoming spin-off game, Crimson Desert. The polish of a game like Black Desert takes a lot of resources, however, and such masterpieces cannot be rushed. Just like most other games experiencing delays, Crimson Desert will be delayed as devs feel like it needs more time in the oven. In their announcement tweet, Pearl Abyss relays: “We have decided that we need to dedicate more time to adding new ideas for an even deeper, more enriching game. Therefore, in order to create the best possible experience, all the while ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved in delivering the game, we have decided to delay Crimson Desert‘s release.”
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

GTA V has sold 150 million, says T2, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland launches Q1 of next year

Take Two Interactive just released their financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and it was about what you’d expect from the company. The mega publisher brought in net bookings of $711 million, about the same as the same period last year, most of which came from their heavy hitters – Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K and Red Dead Redemption 2. Speaking of which, GTA V has now officially passed 150 million units sold, and the “less successful” Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold nearly 40 million (38 million to be exact).
Video GamesPC Gamer

Ariana Grande confirmed to kick off Fortnite's Rift Tour this week

The leaks seemed to guarantee it, but now we've got confirmation that Ariana Grande will kick off Fortnite's Rift Tour from August 6-8. As Fortnite has done in the past, the virtual performance will have five showings to accommodate players in various time zones. It's not just the spectacle that...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Borderlands Spin-off Coming Early Next Year

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will be released as planned. The new game will take us on an original fantasy adventure inspired by a Borderlands 2 expansion, with the story being portrayed by actors known for BoJack Horseman and Palm Springs, among others. WONDERLANDS IN A NUTSHELL:. Borderlands spin-off inspired by classic...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Rockstar parent Take-Two finally respond to GTA 5 map mod takedowns

Take-Two, the publishers behind Rockstar Games’ iconic GTA franchise have responded to the recent takedown of GTA 5 map mods amid rumors about GTA Online expansions and a potential GTA 6 reveal. Just like every other game out there, GTA fans have been taking Rockstar Games’ offerings and modding them...
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

2K to reveal a new franchise later this month

An earnings call by Take-Two Interactive has revealed that 2K will be launching a brand new IP later this month. The “exciting new franchise” will launch sometime before June 2022, the end of their current fiscal year. The call specifically states the IP is coming from 2K so it’s not...
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

How Many People Play GTA Online In 2021?

GTA Online is an online open world multiplayer game that first launched on October 1st, 2013, a couple of weeks after GTA 5 came out. Since its release, GTA Online has been a widely popular game, played and watched by hundreds of thousands of people each month. Even after all...
Video GamesComicBook

Ariana Grande Fortnite Concert Secret Moment Discovered

The Ariana Grande concert went down in Fortnite today, and judging by the reactions over on Twitter, players on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices are pleased with the first huge concert since Travis Scott lit up the battle royale game last year. That said, while almost everyone has been talking about Ariana, others have noticed a hidden, secret moment that could have big ramifications for the free-to-play game.
Video GamesGamespot

Borderlands Vault Card 2 Out Now For Director's Cut Owners

Borderlands 3: Director's Cut owners looking for more cosmetic items and Legendary gear can now download Vault Card 2: Welcome to Pandora, the second of three in-game add-ons. Vault Card 2: Welcome to Pandora is themed around explorers who "dared to brave the perilous planet of Pandora seeking some combination of adventure, riches, loot, and glory," according to a press release. In particular, Tales from the Borderlands fans can get new Vault Hunter Heads and the Gortys skin for the ECHO device hanging around your in-game room.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Overwatch 2: Release date still a mystery following Q2 earnings call

Overwatch fans tuning into the Activision Blizzard Q2 2021 earnings call in hopes of hearing a release date for the highly anticipated sequel were instead given a vague status update on the game’s development. The good news is, it sounds like Overwatch 2’s development is moving along nicely. The bad news is we still have no idea when it will actually release.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

EA to Expand the Mass Effect Series After the Success of Legendary Edition

Electronic Arts has reported that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition has sold even better than the publisher's projections. During the recent investor call, Electronic Arts boasted, that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition sold well above expectations. Unfortunately, the publisher did not share specific numbers. EA's CEO Andrew Wilson, however, did not hide...
Video Gamesdigitalchumps.com

Spiritfarer gets physical release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch

LOS ANGELES – August 3, 2021 – The critically acclaimed cozy management game about dying, Spiritfarer is available for the first time in physical editions worldwide for PlayStation 4 ($29.99/€29.99) and Nintendo Switch ($34.99/€34.99) starting today. More information can be found at spiritfarer.iam8bit.com. To celebrate the news, a new trailer featuring the physical editions can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/AgZsY2y29TA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy