Borderlands Spin-Off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Confirms Release Window
Earlier this summer at E3 2021, Gearbox Software revealed that it was working on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, which is a new spin-off of the Borderlands franchise. Not much was shown about the game outside of an initial reveal trailer starring the titular protagonist, but we did learn that it would be releasing in 2022. Now, thanks to new information that has come about today, we have now learned more specifically when the title will be arriving.comicbook.com
