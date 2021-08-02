Borderlands Spin-Off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Confirms Release Window

Crimson Desert will be delayed indefinitely, announces Pearl Abyss in a tweet. Black Desert is one of the most visually stunning MMORPGs in the market right now. That’s why a lot of fans are excited for its upcoming spin-off game, Crimson Desert. The polish of a game like Black Desert takes a lot of resources, however, and such masterpieces cannot be rushed. Just like most other games experiencing delays, Crimson Desert will be delayed as devs feel like it needs more time in the oven. In their announcement tweet, Pearl Abyss relays: “We have decided that we need to dedicate more time to adding new ideas for an even deeper, more enriching game. Therefore, in order to create the best possible experience, all the while ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved in delivering the game, we have decided to delay Crimson Desert‘s release.”