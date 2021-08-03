Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

CDC adds 16 destinations to 'very high' Covid-19 travel risk list

By Virginia Langmaid, Marnie Hunter
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 16 destinations to its "very high" Covid-19 risk level on Monday, including Greece, Ireland and the US Virgin Islands.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 149

CNN

CNN

604K+
Followers
90K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Kazakhstan#Iran#Cdc#The White House#Isle Of Man#Lesotho#Cnn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

20 Worst Places You Could Go Right Now

With more than half the U.S. population vaccinated, many Americans are readying for travel—or already road-tripping or jetting off. Travel experts can't stop talking about the major travel boom hitting the country, as cooped-up families and solo travelers are booking hotels and rental homes in need of that much-needed change of scenery. However, with COVID, crime and errant weather, there are some destinations you should cross off your list. Before you pack your bags and commit to your next vacation, read on to find out which destinations you need to avoid right now.
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

17 Worst Things You Can Do When Booking a Flight

You've finally arrived at your gate, and you're eager to board the plane for a long-awaited vacation, now that many COVID-19 travel restrictions have been relaxed. Just then, you realize you might miss your connection because you chose a quick layover, or you have to pay a ton for your carry-on since you didn't read the airfare fine print. These are just a few of the common (yet crucial!) mistakes people make when arranging flights. But, don't worry, we're here to help. Below, we've rounded up the best tips on how to avoid stressful booking blunders.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations

Here’s Where the Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading. Now that the Lambda version of the coronavirus has become the prevalent strain in Peru and continues to circulate over most of South America, health officials are beginning to track its progress. Preliminary data suggest the variant, also known as the...
Public Healthfox35orlando.com

Know the Symptoms: Delta variant, other COVID-19 strains

COVID-19 cases in the United States are trending back up and White House officials continue to raise concerns about the spread of the Delta variant specifically. However, it is important to know that the delta variant is somewhat different from what we have since so far in this pandemic. What...
Lifestylefox7austin.com

132-night, $73,499 per person cruise sells out in under 3 hours

MIAMI - Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ 2024 World Cruise officially sold out within 2.5 hours when ticket sales launched this week. The price: a whopping $73,499 per guest. The booking for the 132-night cruise began at 8:30 a.m. on July 14 and sold out by 11:00 a.m., with prices ranging from $73,499 per person all the way up to $199,999 per person for a master suite.
Public HealthIFLScience

Canada Fines Two American Travelers $20,000 Each For Fake COVID-19 Vaccine And Test Documents

Two people have been lumped with a hefty fine after traveling from the US to Canada using forged vaccine certificates and fake COVID-19 test results. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the two passengers arrived in Toronto from the US the week of July 18, 2021. Upon realizing the travelers provided false information related to proof of vaccination credentials and pre-departure tests, officials were forced to slap both travelers with four fines — totaling a fairly unpleasant $19,720 each.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
Public HealthAOL Corp

10 Things Flight Attendants Aren’t Allowed to Do Anymore

Between ongoing coronavirus infections and lingering fear, the pandemic has altered the way we fly, including what flight attendants are allowed to do while in the air. As of July 2021, over half of the United States population over 12 years old has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Even still, flying, both domestically and internationally, will probably never look the same as it did before the COVID-19 pandemic—and everyone wearing masks is simply the most obvious difference. Air travel has changed in many other ways and these changes look to remain in effect for months—and possibly years—to come. Flight attendants are on the front lines in the sky and will need to abide by a new set of rules. Here are predictions for how life, in general, might look as more and more of us get vaccinated for COVID.
TravelUSA Today

CDC: Here are countries you shouldn't travel to, regardless of vaccination status

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising travelers to stay away from Greece, Ireland, the U.S. Virgin Islands and other destinations, regardless of vaccination status. The agency bumped more than a dozen destinations to its highest travel advisory category, “level 4: very high level of COVID-19,” on Monday....
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You've Done This, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination Is 82 Times Higher

As the Delta variant wreaks havoc across the U.S, we're hearing more and more about people testing positive for COVID despite being fully vaccinated. These breakthrough infections are expected and can happen to anyone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Las Vegas tourists, wedding guests, and even White House officials have all been hit with breakthrough infections over the last month. But the risk isn't the same across the board: New research has found that some people do have a dramatically higher risk of getting COVID after vaccination.
Travelabc27.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Delta Variant Travel Plans

Just when we started to travel again, booking airline tickets, vegas trips, even cruises, the COVID delta variant started spreading. So what should you do now?. Airports are bustling, hotels are booking up, and travel has returned. But that return to travel normalcy is now threatened. Mask requirements are returning. The US has extended Canadian border restrictions and is urging travelers to avoid travel to Spain, Portugal, and many other countries.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

They realised they were wrong too late: The anti-vaxxers making the best case for the Covid shot

Blake Bargatze was planning to wait a few years before getting one of the available Covid-19 vaccines.The 24-year-old’s hesitancy, mother Cheryl Bargatze Nuclo told The Independent, was based on him thinking he had time to see how the vaccine worked for others before getting it himself. He made this decision despite the rest of his family receiving one.On 27 March, Mr Bargatze attended an indoor concert in Florida, where it is believed he contracted Covid-19.His months-long hospital battle with Covid-19 has since resulted in the 24-year-old receiving a double lung transplant, and he is now telling his story in an...
Public Healthdeseret.com

What the delta variant means for fully vaccinated people

The delta variant of the coronavirus is changing the game when it comes the United States’ response to the pandemic, and it will especially change how fully vaccinated people face the world. Changes to face masks for fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that fully...

Comments / 149

Community Policy