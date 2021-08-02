Cancel
Montgomery County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Toombs, Wheeler by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 17:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery; Toombs; Wheeler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN TOOMBS...NORTHEASTERN WHEELER AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM EDT At 631 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Jordan, or near Mount Vernon...moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Mount Vernon, Vidalia, Glenwood, Uvalda, Ailey, Higgston, Alston, Center, Rock Springs, Jordan and Charlotteville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...50MPH

