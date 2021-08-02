Cancel
Meagher County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Meagher by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 13:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Meagher A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN MEAGHER COUNTY At 432 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 22 miles north of Clyde Park, or 31 miles southeast of White Sulphur Springs, moving north at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lennep. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Great Falls.

alerts.weather.gov

