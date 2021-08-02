Cancel
NBA

NBA free agency tracker 2021: Carmelo Anthony joins Lakers; DeMar DeRozan to Bulls; 76ers add Andre Drummond

By Colin Ward-Henninger
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA championships are won in June (or July ... or August), but the foundation is laid almost a year prior during the free agency period. We just saw how offseason signings like Bobby Portis and Jae Crowder helped shape the postseason, and those are the types of moves that teams started to make on Monday, when they were officially allowed to negotiate with players.

