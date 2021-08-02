Ortega And Murillo: Nicaragua's Shrewd Power Couple

Berenice Quezada’s formal incursion into politics by ex-mission Nicaragua (2017) lasted just 24 hours: on Tuesday night, the Government of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo forced him to house for jail time, at the same time as the The Public Ministry disabled his candidacy for the vice presidency of the Republic by the Alianza Ciudadanos por la Libertad (ACxL) party, after his registration with the Electoral Power on Monday. This is another blow from the Sandinista regime to the opposition that further demerits an electoral process described in advance as “flawed” by the international community.