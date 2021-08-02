Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Ortega And Murillo: Nicaragua's Shrewd Power Couple

By Blanca MOREL
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicaragua's first couple, President Daniel Ortega and his wife Vice President Rosario Murillo, are both in their 70s but they show no signs of being willing to let go of power. On Monday they announced their joint ticket to stand for reelection -- with Ortega bidding for a fourth successive...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosario Murillo
Person
Gioconda Belli
Person
Daniel Ortega
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Venezuela#Nicaraguan#Afp#Fsln#Congress#Machiavellian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
Related
PoliticsBBC

Nicaragua opposition party barred from elections

The main opposition party in Nicaragua has been disqualified ahead of the country's November elections. The electoral council said the president of the Citizens Alliance for Liberty Party (CXL) holds dual US and Nicaraguan citizenship in violation of the law. President Daniel Ortega has been accused of silencing the opposition.
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

The Lack of Prospects for Free and Fair Election in Nicaragua

President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo’s decision on August 6 to ban the last genuine opposition party from participating in the November elections underscores their desire to remain in power at all costs. This autocratic maneuver follows the detention of seven presidential candidates and 24 other opposition figures, human rights activists, business leaders, students, and NGO workers over the last two months. The United States views the regime’s latest undemocratic, authoritarian actions—driven by Ortega’s fear of an electoral loss—as the final blow against Nicaragua’s prospects for a free and fair election later this year. That electoral process, including its eventual results, has lost all credibility.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
AFP

Nicaragua's election has 'lost all credibility': US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday said Nicaragua's November election had "lost all credibility," accusing President Daniel Ortega of an autocratic campaign to crush opponents. - "President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo's decision on August 6 to ban the last genuine opposition party from participating in the November elections underscores their desire to remain in power at all costs," Blinken said.
ImmigrationOzarks First.com

US restricts more visas for Nicaraguans close to government

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The United States has slapped visa restrictions on 50 immediate family members of Nicaraguan officials who have been involved in or benefited from President Daniel Ortega’s growing repression, the U.S. State Department said Friday. The officials include lawmakers, prosecutors and judges. Over the past two months,...
ImmigrationPosted by
AFP

US restricts Nicaragua visas over crackdown on opposition

The United States said Friday it would refuse visas to another 50 Nicaraguans linked to President Daniel Ortega in response to an increasingly harsh crackdown on the opposition ahead of elections. Hoping to make sanctions bite, the State Department said it would refuse entry to 50 family members of Ortega-linked officials, expanding a July 12 announcement of visa restrictions on more than 100 people including legislators and judges.
Societyarcamax.com

Commentary: Is a free Cuba possible?

Is Cuba on the edge of a tectonic shift from Castroite communism to Western-style democracy? Until very recently, it would have seemed unthinkable. But when “Patria y Vida,” a music video sharply criticizing the situation in Cuba, becomes the anthem of massive street demonstrations, the impossible starts to sound possible.
Politicswcn247.com

Mexico to be site of Venezuelan government-opposition talks

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico will host a new round of talks between Venezuela’s government and that country’s opposition with Norway mediating. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday that Mexico offered to be the site of talks expected to begin Aug. 13 between representatives of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition. He did not provide additional details. López Obrador said Mexico is "looking for dialogue and agreement between the parties." Previous attempts at dialogue in 2019 in Oslo and Barbados failed to bring the sides to agreement, as did talks in the Dominican Republic in 2017 and 2018.
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Daniel Ortega imposes house arrest on Berenice Quezada, the beauty queen who aspired to the vice-presidency of Nicaragua

Berenice Quezada’s formal incursion into politics by ex-mission Nicaragua (2017) lasted just 24 hours: on Tuesday night, the Government of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo forced him to house for jail time, at the same time as the The Public Ministry disabled his candidacy for the vice presidency of the Republic by the Alianza Ciudadanos por la Libertad (ACxL) party, after his registration with the Electoral Power on Monday. This is another blow from the Sandinista regime to the opposition that further demerits an electoral process described in advance as “flawed” by the international community.
Presidential Election94.3 Jack FM

Nicaraguan police detain former beauty queen aiming to contest elections

(Reuters) – Nicaraguan authorities have detained a former beauty queen bidding to contest the November presidential elections, her party said, as the government of President Daniel Ortega shows no sign of ending a crackdown against the opposition. For months Ortega’s government has been detaining political adversaries, including presidential hopefuls, ahead...
PoliticsNBC News

EU slaps more sanctions on Nicaraguans, including Ortega’s wife

BRUSSELS — The European Union said on Monday it has imposed sanctions on eight Nicaraguans for human rights violations or undermining democracy or the rule of law, including Rosario Murillo, the vice president and wife of President Daniel Ortega. The step adds to growing international isolation of Ortega’s government, which...
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

The EU sanctions the wife and son of Daniel Ortega for violating human rights in Nicaragua

The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on eight other leaders of the Nicaraguan regime, including the wife of Daniel Ortega and vice president of the country, Rosario Murillo. In a communiqué from the Council of the EU, which brings together the Member States, Brussels justified the adoption of these restrictive measures by reason of its responsibility for “serious violations of human rights or actions that undermine democracy and the rule of law in Nicaragua”.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
AFP

Nicaragua President Ortega to stand for reelection: party

Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega is to stand for a fourth consecutive term in November's general election, his Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) party said on Monday. "We have our formula, our candidates were elected unanimously," said Gustavo Porras, an FSLN legislator, during the party congress.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Nicaragua's Ortega arrests another rival, says U.S. aims to undermine vote

(Reuters) - With a seventh opposition presidential hopeful under arrest, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in a speech described his political opponents as pawns being used by the United States against him. Scores of prominent Nicaraguans, including seven politicians aiming to run for president in November, have been arrested in amid...
PoliticsVoice of America

In Election Year, Nicaragua’s Media Are Being Scared into Silence

In an election year, the investigation of a potential presidential candidate is a big story. But journalists, including some covering the house arrest of Nicaraguan journalist Cristiana Chamorro, have found themselves being questioned by authorities. Since May 25, at least 21 journalists have been summoned by the Nicaraguan prosecution office and...
Protestsartforum.com

Cuba Punishes Protesters Via Summary Trials and Imprisonment

Following the landmark protests begun July 11 in the streets of Havana, the Cuban government has begun cracking down on freedom-seeking demonstrators by subjecting them to summary trials and imprisonment, with the result that human rights groups are on high alert. Following the arrest of more than six hundred protesters, whose detention local activists are tracking via a spreadsheet, Human Rights Watch decried the government’s response to the unprecedented demonstrations as an act of “brutal repression,” while PEN America called out Cuban authorities for “muzzling independent thought, action, and ideas.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy