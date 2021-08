It’s hard to imagine some of the more iconic and everlasting films of the past being anything but the masterpieces that they are, but some get pretty rough behind the scenes, even if issues don't translate to the big screen. That was seemingly the case for Good Will Hunting, because while it is a movie full of quotable lines and big Hollywood names, star and writer Matt Damon says writing the script with Ben Affleck was pretty “inefficient.” Thankfully, the acting and writing duo has grown immensely in the last 25 years and they haven’t had the same issue writing their new movie, The Last Duel, together.