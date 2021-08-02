Cancel
South Bend, IN

Heat will return...eventually

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
WNDU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NEARLY PERFECT FOR AUGUST... It really just doesn’t get much better in early August here in Michiana. I know some of you love the heat, so I doubt you call this perfect, but for most of us, it feels great out there. And we have some more nice weather to go this week. There will be a gradual increase in the heat and in the humidity as we head through the week. And by this weekend, it will be turning hot and humid again. In fact, there are signs that it gets “soupy” by Sunday and Monday. There are some chances for a pop-up shower or storm by this weekend...and things will be drying out again, so it wouldn’t be a bad thing for the yards and fields...

