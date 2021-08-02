Syracuse Common Councilors Approve Pandemic Relief Funds For Urban Forestry, Land Bank Initiatives; Voting Delayed On Other Proposals
As expected, Syracuse common councilors Monday postponed voting on a number of proposed pandemic relief spending items, with two exceptions. One of them was allocating $2 million for the planting thousands of trees in city parks and along city streets. Councilor Pat Hogan is a former parks commissioner who knows the importance of trees to the urban infrastructure.www.waer.org
