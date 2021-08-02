Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Common Councilors Approve Pandemic Relief Funds For Urban Forestry, Land Bank Initiatives; Voting Delayed On Other Proposals

By WAER
waer.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs expected, Syracuse common councilors Monday postponed voting on a number of proposed pandemic relief spending items, with two exceptions. One of them was allocating $2 million for the planting thousands of trees in city parks and along city streets. Councilor Pat Hogan is a former parks commissioner who knows the importance of trees to the urban infrastructure.

www.waer.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Health
Syracuse, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Greene
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Labor Day#Land Bank Initiatives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy