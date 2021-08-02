County Executive George Latimer to Give Westchester Weekly Update: Focus on Crime
As Law Enforcement Officials Nationally Aim to Combat Crime, Latimer & Public Safety Deputy Commissioner Terrance Raynor Discussed the County’s Efforts Resulting in an 11% Decrease in Index Crimes Since 2017. View Covid-19 Update here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRFlxSbbuio. View Crime Statistics Discussion here: https://youtu.be/Kw14tB-Dq00. 2017 to 2020. Index Crimes, 11% decrease. Violent...news.hamlethub.com
