Douglas County, KS

Kansas AG vows to prosecute any violation of election laws

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he will prosecute any violations of election laws in Douglas County that the district attorney refuses to act upon. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said last week her office will not prosecute violations of new voting laws that took effect on July 1. She claims that the laws are too vague and too broad. Among the provisions is one that makes it illegal to "give the appearance of being an election official.” State-level voter engagement groups contend the provision could criminalize their work if Kansans mistake volunteers for election officials.

