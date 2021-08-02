City of Syracuse seeking feedback on new website

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is looking for your help to improve their website. Beginning Monday, the city has posted a preview of their new design. “The city’s current website is 13 years old, and it no longer meets the needs of residents or our community. Replacing it has been a massive undertaking over the past three years involving every department of city government. We’ve conducted testing and collected public input along the way. The beta site is the next step in allowing online users the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the new web presence and to gather public feedback.”