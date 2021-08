Sales of the Little Red Wagon were on fire in 2020. Radio Flyer, the iconic 104-year-old maker of the red wagon as well as with tricycles, ride-ons, bikes, inflatables and more, saw demand for its products increase significantly during the pandemic, driven in no small part by the demands of online commerce. While the Chicago-based company maintains a warehouse near its headquarters to fulfill direct-to-consumer orders, retailers were demanding more.