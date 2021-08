SOUTH END (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Traffic frustration along a stretch of South Blvd might improve in the near future. Cars tend to back up along Greystone Ave when Chick-fil-A customers back up into the only open northbound lane on South Blvd. The City of Charlotte is in the middle of an extensive project. It’s to replace the old water main pipe with a larger one to accommodate the growth in the area.