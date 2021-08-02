Front Desk Supply Sees Decreased PPE Trends in Hospitality Businesses Despite Delta Variant Cases and Encourages Increased Safety with Offer on PPE Supplies

GAYLORD — The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is now in Northern Michigan, with cases identified in Crawford and Grand Traverse counties. Delta represents a more dangerous version of the disease than other strains seen so far. It has an incubation period of four days, rather than six, making people contagious sooner. When the pandemic began, people spread the original coronavirus to an average of two or three people. Now people with Delta infect six people, on average, health experts say.