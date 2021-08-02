Cancel
Wildlife

Baby turtles are gobbling up plastic garbage at an alarming rate

By Gael Fashingbauer Cooper
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlastics now make up 80% of marine debris, and they're not just found floating in the sea. A new study published in Frontiers in Marine Science reveals baby marine turtles from the Indian Ocean and Pacific Ocean have a very high incidence of plastic ingestion, which can lead to malnutrition, chemical contamination and death when the plastics lacerate, obstruct or perforate the turtles' gastrointestinal tracts.

Baby marine turtles’ stomachs are full of harmful plastic debris

Plastic pollution has become one of the most pressing threats to marine wildlife. It is estimated that more than 700 marine species, from blue whales to small barnacles, have had interactions with plastics in the oceans. Plastics now make up 80% of all marine debris and can be found everywhere, from surface waters to deep-sea sediments. Plastics in the oceans come in the form of macroplastics (>1mm) and microplastics (<1mm).

