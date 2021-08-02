Baby turtles are gobbling up plastic garbage at an alarming rate
Plastics now make up 80% of marine debris, and they're not just found floating in the sea. A new study published in Frontiers in Marine Science reveals baby marine turtles from the Indian Ocean and Pacific Ocean have a very high incidence of plastic ingestion, which can lead to malnutrition, chemical contamination and death when the plastics lacerate, obstruct or perforate the turtles' gastrointestinal tracts.www.cnet.com
Comments / 0