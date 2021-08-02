Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Beane sets preseason "deadline" when it comes to contract extension talks with QB Josh Allen

By Jenna Callari
WKBW-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, .N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills want Josh Allen here long-term. The fourth-year QB feels the same way. Both sides have been in talks about a contract extension for a few months and while both sides have said there's no rush and there's no worry about eventually getting it done, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane is setting a "deadline" when it comes to negotiation talks and preparing for the regular season.

www.wkbw.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Bills General#Wgr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

Josh Allen’s $43 million a year contract extension is exactly why Browns’ Baker Mayfield had to wait, and per sources, still hasn’t had any substantive talks yet

BEREA, Ohio — Baker Mayfield got some eye-popping news shortly before he took the field for Day 8 of Browns training camp. His Buffalo Bills counterpart and 2018 draft classmate Josh Allen got paid in a huge way, and it should boost Mayfield’s pricetag Mayfield’s upcoming negotiations. The Browns and...
NFLYardbarker

All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs reacts to Josh Allen’s massive contract extension

Josh Allen signed a massive contract extension with the Buffalo Bills on Friday, and you can probably guess how Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs felt about the news. Shortly after the Bills announced that they agreed to a six-year extension with Allen, Diggs shared the famous Terrell Owens “that’s my quarterback” meme on Twitter.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen treating new contract with same urgency as COVID vaccination

The Buffalo Bills are entering the 2021 season as one of the best teams on paper as they hope to reach the Super Bowl this time around. Josh Allen will be under center, and expectations are high for him to repeat his near MVP performance from last season. It’ll be interesting to see how it unfolds, as the Bills play in a stacked AFC conference.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Josh Allen Sums Up Mindset With Contract Situation

Josh Allen is eligible for a contract extension – an extension he most certainly deserves – but the clock is ticking to get a deal done. Allen is still playing on his rookie contract. The Bills also picked up his fifth-year extension, locking him in through the end of the 2022 season. But there’s rumblings Allen and the Bills are trying to work on a second contract before the 2021 season kicks off. Time’s almost up.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

49ers: Josh Allen extension with Bills justifies San Francisco’s QB plans

With Josh Allen receiving a six-year, $251 million extension, Niner Noise shows how this new contract justifies the 49ers offseason plan at quarterback. In 2017, after trading for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and seeing him reel off five straight victories to end the year, the San Francisco 49ers decided to make him the highest-paid quarterback in the league with a five-year, $137.5 million contract extension.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bills and Josh Allen agree to monster six-year extension

Josh Allen contract details are rolling in and the Bills have made their quarterback the richest man in football next to Patrick Mahomes. The Buffalo Bills have backed up the Brinks truck for their superstar quarterback Josh Allen. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported the Bills and Allen have agreed to a...
NFLFOX Sports

Josh Allen edges out Patrick Mahomes for the strongest arm in 'Madden 22'

Another day, another set of "Madden" rankings causing a stir in the sports world. While "Madden NFL 22" doesn't come out until the end of August, fans are getting their first look at the game's quarterback throw power rankings ahead of its release. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen tops the...
NFLWHEC TV-10

Bills QB Josh Allen on development during offseason

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — One of the most commonly asked questions during Buffalo Bills training camp is always: How did Josh Allen look?. He got quite the glowing review from one of his newer teammates Thursday. Emmanuel Sanders said he saw Allen make a throw to Cole Beasley that was...
NFL13 WHAM

Bills Beane opens camp talking Beasley and Allen contract situation

As training camp opens in 2021 for the Bills, General Manager Brandon Beane got things started with his news conference. No surprise, the bulk of the early questions surrounded Cole Beasley and the unvaccinated status of players on the team. Beane said the Bills have gone over the 80% mark of players that have gotten at least one vaccine shot.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

'No momentum' in contract talks between Josh Allen, Bills

That is because Allen knows it’s a question of when, not if, he gets his mega-deal. Jones suggests that, if a new contract is not in place by the middle of August, the two sides could table negotiations until next offseason, but that scenario would hardly threaten Allen’s future in Buffalo. Because the Bills have exercised Allen’s fifth-year option, the big-armed passer is under contract through 2022, and the franchise tag is a theoretical option for 2023 if it comes to that (of course, the Cowboys’ protracted talks with Dak Prescott demonstrated the danger of that approach).
NFLbrownszone.com

Notes: As Baker Mayfield and Browns wait, first domino falls in QB contract extensions — Josh Allen’s 6-year, $258 million deal

BEREA — Baker Mayfield’s asking price likely went up Friday. Bills quarterback Josh Allen signed a six-year contract extension, reportedly worth $258 million, including $150 million guaranteed. The total and $43 million average per year rank second all time for NFL players behind Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ $450 million over 10 years, and the guaranteed money is the most in league history.
NFLSportsnet.ca

Bills, QB Josh Allen to put off talks if no deal done by season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills general manager Brandon Beane told The Associated Press on Monday he is giving himself before the start of the regular season to negotiate a long-term extension with quarterback Josh Allen before putting off discussions until next year. Beane wouldn't specify an exact date in saying...
NFLNBC Sports

Josh Allen isn’t sweating his second contract

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is eligible for his second contract. He deserves one. He has yet to get one, and Bills G.M. Brandon Beane has said there’s a deadline at some point this month that will result in the issue being kicked to 2022. For Allen’s part, he’s not sweating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy