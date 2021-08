After his headlining sets at Lollapalooza, Governors Ball and Day N Vegas festivals were canceled within 24 hours of each other, DaBaby has issued another, more articulated apology to the LGBTQ community. While it starts off defensively, his statement posted to Instagram does include a more thorough apology than the half-baked ones he offered last week in the wake of his homophobic comments about AIDS and the gay community at the Rolling Loud festival and afterward. “Social Media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” he...