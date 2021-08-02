The Best (and Brightest) Hairstyles We've Seen Athletes Wear at the Tokyo Olympics

American pole vaulter Katie Nageotte earned a gold medal for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. The 30-year-old from Ohio was able to clear an impressive height of 4.9 meters (16 feet, one inch). This was a challenge for Nageotte, who failed her first two attempts at the first height of 4.5 meters (14 feet, nine inches). But she cleared it on her third try, then went on to clear 4.7 meters (15 feet, five inches), then 4.8 (15 feet, nine inches), and then 4.85 meters (15 feet, 11 inches) before getting 4.9 meters. Impressively, Nageotte was one of only four other pole vaulters to clear the 4.7-meter height.