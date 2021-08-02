Cancel
Tennis

The Best (and Brightest) Hairstyles We've Seen Athletes Wear at the Tokyo Olympics

By Danielle Jackson
POPSUGAR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Tokyo Olympics have been full of color, and we're not just talking about those featured in each country's respective flag. The athletes competing in the big event this summer have been expressing themselves — and their pride for some of the countries they're representing — through bright hair colors and accessories, proving once again that there isn't only one way to look like an Olympian.

www.popsugar.com

