Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Penn, PA

Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry on COVID-19 vaccination, summer goals, transfer portal and more

By Daniel Gallen
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATE COLLEGE — The Penn State men’s basketball team entered the final week of its eight-week summer workout program under new coach Micah Shrewsberry on Monday. The summer workouts were the first opportunity for Shrewsberry, the first-time head coach who spent most of the past decade at Purdue and with the Boston Celtics, to make his mark on a program that saw significant roster turnover in the weeks and months after he was hired.

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
92K+
Followers
44K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
City
State College, PA
Penn, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
State
Iowa State
City
Penn, PA
Penn, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Penn, PA
College Sports
Penn, PA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micah Shrewsberry
Person
Jalen Pickett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Football Games#Penn State#Purdue#The Boston Celtics#The Nittany Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
College SportsPosted by
PennLive.com

Penn State-Auburn tickets fetch high prices on secondary market; the Lions’ most important position battles, and more

Today’s Penn State football headlines feature early ticket pricing for the Lions’ showdown with Auburn and a look at position battles to watch this summer. Penn State will take on the Tigers under Whiteout conditions at Beaver Stadium, which should only enhance the value of game tickets on the secondary market. As Ben Jones from StateCollege.com points out, prices should fall between now and the Sept. 18 kickoff but, as of Thursday, no tickets could be found for less than $400.

Comments / 0

Community Policy