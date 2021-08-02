Kings great Doug Christie leaves TV/radio broadcasts to join Luke Walton’s coaching staff
Kings great Doug Christie is leaving the broadcast booth to join Luke Walton’s coaching staff in Sacramento. The Kings announced Monday that Christie has been named to the staff as an assistant coach. Christie, a fan favorite in Sacramento since his playing days with the Kings, will leave his broadcasting positions with NBC Sports California and Sports 1140 KHTK to join the coaching staff.www.fresnobee.com
