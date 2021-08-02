Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

Columbia police need help finding a missing man with a medical condition

By Mike Olson
abccolumbia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 62-year-old man who traveled to the city by bus last week. Investigators say Ronald Campbell, who has a medical condition, rode a bus to Columbia on July 27. When he arrived, authorities say he experienced a medical episode and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials say he was released from the hospital the next day, and his relatives became concerned when they could not get in contact with them.

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Brown Hair#Medical Condition#Sc#Wolo#Crimestoppers#Crimesc Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy