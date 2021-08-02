Columbia police need help finding a missing man with a medical condition

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 62-year-old man who traveled to the city by bus last week. Investigators say Ronald Campbell, who has a medical condition, rode a bus to Columbia on July 27. When he arrived, authorities say he experienced a medical episode and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials say he was released from the hospital the next day, and his relatives became concerned when they could not get in contact with them.