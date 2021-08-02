Cancel
Albany, NY

Empire newcomers transition quickly into leadership roles

By Pete Dougherty
Times Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY — One practice was all it took for Albany Empire coach Tom Menas to know what type of player he acquired July 19 when he signed defensive back Varmah Sonie. “Sonie is like bringing Tom Brady in at quarterback," Menas said after that first practice. "He was talking and steering guys and telling them where to go and do stuff, and he had been here a day. You can imagine after he gets a week under him, two weeks."

www.timesunion.com

