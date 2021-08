PHOENIX — Maricopa County won't surrender the latest batch of documents and equipment demanded by the state Senate. County officials did not show up at 1 p.m. on Monday in response to the subpoena signed by Senate President Karen Fann. Instead, board Chairman Jack Sellers sent a letter to Fann and the other senators blasting the "audit'' of the 2020 election — the quote marks are his — and telling them to get on with it.